Calsoft Inc. Announces Presence at SNIA SDC India 2020 as Premier Partner

San Jose, CA: Lined up on December 4 & 5, the event will see Calsoft’s presence as Premier Partner. Representing the company at the much-anticipated Keynote Session is Rohit Srivastava, Technical Director, Calsoft. The topic for his keynote speech is “Storage Industry: The Changing Paradigm Leading to Computational Storage.”

Computational Storage is a great hybrid that clubs the strengths of Compute and Storage and possesses a massive potential to disrupt the market. With its ability to put processing power directly on the storage device, it gives enterprises quick and easy access to vital information. As the technology winds its way to the mainstream, it throws doors open to possibilities in various areas such as 5G, Big Data, AI/ML, IoT, and more.

Calsoft’s Founder & CEO, Anupam Bhide, is very excited about the upcoming virtual event. He says, “The Calsoft and SNIA SDC association goes a long way back. Following closely on the heels of the US conference, this year’s Indian edition holds a lot of promise. It’s a great platform for Calsoft as the Premier Partner to share its domain knowledge and mingle with like-minded industry players.”

Calsoft COO, Parag Kulkarni opines: “I’m very excited about this year’s India edition of SDC. Computational Storage is fast emerging as a high-potential piece of the overall Storage pie, and I cannot wait to see how it shapes up in the near future. Calsoft, as it has been known over the past two decades, likes to keep itself informed of where the technology winds are blowing so it can pass on the benefits to its clientele. I’m looking forward to the amazing learning that SDC is going to churn up for all its attendees.”

Calsoft looks forward to sharing the stage with fellow partners like VIAVI Solutions, Dell Technologies, NetApp, Mindteck, Huawei, TCS, and Soda Foundation and exploring newer possibilities that the Data Center technology has to offer.

About Calsoft

Calsoft is ISV preferred product engineering and digital services partner in Storage, Networking, Virtualization, Cloud, Security, IoT and analytics domains. Our solution accelerators and frameworks augment go-to-market plans and expedite product launches to meet customer business goals. With the US headquarters in San Jose and India headquarters in Pune, Calsoft also has presence in Bengaluru.