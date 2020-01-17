Cambridge English receives good response for its unique on-going training to MP Govt. college teachers and students

Cambridge Assessment English, a department of the University of Cambridge, UK had signed a MoU with Higher Education Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh earlier. The joint initiative is in full swing to achieve the enhancement of the employ ability of the students from Madhya Pradesh.

More than 100 teachers from 42 Government colleges are being be trained by this MoU. The teacher training sessions were conducted in Bhopal and Indore for over 70 teachers and received tremendous response from the teachers. Also 172 teachers from different Govt.colleges have taken the Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR – which is the global standard for language assessment) to improve their English language skills.

Dr Pawan Pandit and Dr Amiya Pahare, Officers of the Department of Higher Education, Madhya Pradeshand Dr Anupama Rawat, Officer on Special Duty, Department of Higher Education, Madhya Pradesh along with Mr Apoorv Arya, Head of Marketing, South Asia, Cambridge Assessment English visited the training sessions and interacted with the trainers and students to collect their feedback and engaged with trainers to gauge student development.

This initiative from the Government of Madhya Pradesh to implement international standards of English enables students to communicate effectively on a global level. By incorporating Cambridge Assessment English into their English language programmes, universities can ensure that their students develop effective language skills that prepare them for employment and further study, both in India and worldwide.