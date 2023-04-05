CAMLA Unveils SS’23 Collection: Style Meets Comfort with Elegance and Smartness

Hyderabad: April, 2023 – CAMLA, the renowned fashion brand, is pleased to announce the launch of its Spring Summer 2023 collection, featuring a perfect blend of style, comfort, elegance, and smartness. The collection includes a range of flowy dresses that cater to various vibes, such as joyful brunch dates, vacations, fun parties, romantic evenings, and fun night-outs. The diverse range of co-ord sets is smart and elegant, perfect for work leisure, streetwear, and party nights. The shirts are smart and joyous, tempting for brunch dates and exciting for party nights. The collection is complete with lively summer bright colors, including various types of prints like floral, marble, leisure animal prints, and vibrant stripes. The luxurious and flowy fabric makes it a full palette for your wardrobe.

According to Ashish Jain, Director, Jain Amar Group, “At CAMLA, we strive to offer our customers the latest fashion trends that are comfortable and elegant. Our Spring Summer 2023 collection is a testament to our commitment to provide our customers with the best in fashion. He further added that the brand is planning expansion this year and will be easily accessible to young fashionistas”

The CAMLA Spring Summer 2023 collection is perfect for fashion-conscious women who want to look their best while feeling comfortable. The collection is available in all CAMLA stores and on glamly.com

The brand also organised a collection launch event on March 24th at its Premium store in Elante Mall, Chandigarh where a gathering of Top Creators became talk of the town.