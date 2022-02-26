Campus 365 celebrates 5 years of providing the best EdTech Services

New Delhi, February 26, 2022: Campus 365, an EdTech company on 16th February completed 5 years of providing some of the best services in the respective industry. To mark the anniversary, the event saw several employees and business partners came together to celebrate their success under one roof. The celebrations were held in the Gurgaon’s office where it all started.

The founders of Campus 365 started the venture in 2017 when they noticed the glaring holes that are present in the education sector, and how online education can help fix these gaps. They realized that there’s a pressing need to form a close-knit structure that values collaboration between educators, administrators, parents, and students. The organization focuses on the key points of school management like attendance, scholarships, tracking progress, and so on. This system is built to help relieve the burden on the administration and students alike.

The company’s revolutionary school management software solutions strive to provide the finest of the ERP features and safety measures to children attending grades 1-12 in over 1,000 schools and over 200 cities.

“It’s been a smooth and delightful five-year journey, and I’m thankful to everyone who’s been a part of it. This inspires us to strive harder and dedicate ourselves to ensuring the generation’s long-term success. I applaud and appreciate everyone, especially our staff for their participation,” said, Mayank Singh, CEO, and Co-Founder of Campus 365.

The company has received several honors over the years, including CB Insights Top 10 Hottest Start-ups (2017), IAMA Awards Best Education Website (2018), EdTech Global Awards Top 20 Start-ups (2019), and others.