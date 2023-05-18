Campus Activewear collaborates with Umran Malik to launch its Nitrofly range

New Delhi, May 18, 2023: Campus Activewear, one of India’s largest sports and athleisure footwear brands, announces its collaboration with Umran Malik, India’s fastest bowler, for the launch of the Nitrofly range. As a renowned cricketer known for his exceptional performance and unwavering commitment to excellence, Umran Malik brings his expertise and passion for sports to endorse the Campus Nitrofly range. With the tagline ‘Why Run When You Can Fly,’ these high-performance shoes, powered by Nitro Technology, that enable users to push their limits and achieve their best performance yet.

Campus Activewear’s Nitrofly range is a ground-breaking collection of athletic footwear designed to elevate the performance of active individuals alike. Endorsed by renowned cricketer Umran Malik, these shoes are powered by cutting-edge technology, the revolutionary Nitro Technology, which sets them apart from the competition. With cushioning, responsiveness, and energy transfer, the Nitrofly range empowers wearers to reach new heights in their performance. Just like Umran Malik, Campus Activewear invites all sports enthusiasts and active individuals to experience the next level of performance with the Nitrofly range.

Speaking at the launch of Nitrofly range said Nikhil Aggarwal, CEO of Campus Activewear said, “We are delighted to partner with Umran Malik for the launch of our Nitrofly range. Umran’s exceptional skills as India’s fastest bowler perfectly align with our brand’s essence of pushing the boundaries and achieving extraordinary performance. With Umran’s endorsement, we are confident that Nitrofly will revolutionize the world of athletic footwear. This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to providing our customers with the best possible products that empower them to soar beyond their expectations.”

“These shoes are not just ordinary footwear, but gears that provide speed, comfort, and control,” highlighted Umran Malik. “Campus Activewear’s Nitrofly range, powered by advanced Nitro Technology, takes the overall performance to new heights. Also, it is not just about style, but about performance and excellence, and the Nitrofly range epitomizes that philosophy.” added Umran Malik.

With the Nitrofly range, Campus Activewear continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovation and providing consumers with high-quality activewear that empowers them to achieve their fitness and performance goals. The collaboration with Umran Malik reaffirms our brand’s unwavering commitment to continuously pursue excellence in delivering performance-driven products to our valued customers to maintain an active lifestyle. The Nitrofly collection will be available in select retail stores and brand’s website- www.campusshoes.com