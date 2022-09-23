Campus unveils ‘Leave Your Mark’ campaign for the launch of Global Giri 3.0 range; exclusively available at Flipkart

New Delhi, September 23, 2022: India’s largest sports and athleisure footwear brand, Campus Activewear Limited (Campus), unveils the digital film of its latest campaign, ‘Leave Your Mark’ for the launch of its much-awaited Global Giri 3.0 range of sneakers in India. The new range of sneakers is being exclusively launched in collaboration with Flipkart as part of their Big Billion Days sale. Being one of the first brands to bring super sneakers to India at alluring price points, Campus under the umbrella of ‘Global Giri 3.0’ aims to kick start a larger drive to democratize global sneaker culture in India as part of the third iteration of their ‘Global Giri’ campaign.

Speaking on the launch of campaign, Prerna Aggarwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Campus Activewear said, “We are ecstatic to announce the launch of the #GlobalGiri sneaker range, an aspirational beat of Gen-Z shoppers in India. With the #LeaveYourMark campaign, we aim to bring out the story of Indian customers experiencing Global Fashion with ease of accessibility, affordability, and comforting fashion. Our vision is to provide a truly global experience where Indian customers experience super sneakers in vibrant color palettes, built on cutting-edge tech at a highly affordable price point. This is an effort to tell our audience that an Indian brand is not operating in a lag but in parallel to global trends.”

Global Giri 3.0 collection offers edgy and vibrant shoes with attractive color ranges inspired by global designs at ease of affordability and accessibility on Indian streets, where ‘Giri’ is the attitude of supremacy and class capturing the overall vibe of the range. The Sneaker culture and rap music have always had a close connection as throughout sneaker history, musicians have always debuted and flashed their sneakers, right from Run DMC to Kanye West. Reinforcing the famous saying – ‘When words fail, music speaks, the brand collaborated with Tsumyoki, one of India’s coolest up-and-coming artists to create not just an ad that showcases the new range of sneakers, but an admiring piece of music and culture that matches the vibe of the new range by Campus shoes. The campaign has been conceptualized by 22feet Tribal Worldwide.

Vishnu Srivatsav, National Creative Director, 22feet Tribal Worldwide said, “When it came to the next evolution of Campus’ Globalgiri, we said, we would not just make an ad. We made a piece of culture that lives on. It was a pleasure and a privilege to collaborate with Tsumyoki and building on the inextricable bond between shoes and music. Shout out to Shiv Parameshwaran, who brought alive a quirky concept into a piece of visual art that showcases shoes, but is also an entertaining piece of visual art. We hope this adds another dimension to Campus’ growing reputation for not just quality, but a global design that’s out there. ”

Campus shoes are designed to keep the consumer’s needs front and center. With #GlobalGiri brand aims to tap the interest of the Gen-Z shoppers striving for global fashion. The range is a fusion of comfort, durability, and style available in an array of Vibrant, Pristine, Bright, and Chic mood of shades with easy-to-wear lace-up designs, perfect for the ultimate walking experience.