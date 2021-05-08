CAMS – India’s Largest RTA – lists on NSE

Chennai, May 8, 2021: Chennai-based Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), India’s largest registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds, commenced trading on NSE at Rs 2219.50 per share and closed at Rs 2210 per share. The total quantity traded was 95184 shares with a total delivery percentage of 37%. The Market Capitalization of the company post-closing price stood at Rs 10790 Crores.

As per the Share Holding Pattern filed with NSE as on 30th April 2021 the promoters hold 30.96% in the company and 47.90% is held by Institutions (including Mutual Funds, Foreign Portfolio Investors and Financial Institutions). In the Mutual fund category SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential, Aditya Birla and HDFC Mutual fund are amongst the top holders. The list of Foreign Portfolio investors includes Small Cap World Fund, Fidelity, and Goldman Sachs.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Anuj Kumar, CEO & Whole-time Director, CAMS, said “The company commenced its public listing journey with listing of its shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Oct 1st, 2020. NSE investments was a shareholder in CAMS prior to the IPO, and while they exited the company completely during the IPO this shareholding precluded the listing of the company’s shares on NSE at that time. Listing on NSE is a significant milestone for the company and it will help in broad basing our investor base. We are happy to get the approval to list on NSE and gain access to their vast base of retail investors across India”.

Additionally, Mr. Kumar stated “We continue to remain focussed on expanding our business as a technology driven business services provider. We are participating in new and emerging financial infrastructure & platform opportunities. Our recent appointment as the Central Record-keeping Agency for National Pension System (under Pension Fund Regulatory Authority of India), our subsidiary being awarded a license as an Account Aggregator by RBI and our recent application for payment aggregator licence vindicate this focus.

The Board Meeting for taking on record the financials for the year ended 31st March 2021 and for consideration of Final Dividend has been scheduled for 25th May 2021.