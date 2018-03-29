CAMS launches e Mandate for Investors

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), India’s premier Registrar and Transfer Agent for Mutual Funds launched PAN based e Mandate. The service can be set-up electronically using eSign facility. This facility launched in www.camsonline.com as well as on the mobile app. myCAMS will soon be available in Mutual Fund houses and distributors’ websites and portals as well.

Setting up the CAMS e Mandate will be a completely paperless process. The only requirement is Aadhaar link in the bank account where the mandate has to be registered.

Investors can set up the CAMS e Mandate and use it whenever they initiate a new SIP. As the e Mandate is registered at a PAN level, it allows for setting up any number of Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) across all funds serviced by CAMS. Filling up separate forms every time a SIP is started / renewed will now be a practice of the past.

Speaking on the launch of CAMS e Mandate, Anuj Kumar , Deputy CEO, CAMS explained “The conventional method to set up SIPs with a mandate involved laborious practices like filling out forms, cheque copy, submission to Bank via Mutual Funds / Registrar, registration process at the bank and eventually starting the SIP only after 30 days. Investors had to repeat the process for every new SIP. CAMS e Mandate will aim at transforming the way mandates are registered with a complete digital process and foster faster commencement of SIPs. Registration at PAN level makes the CAMS e Mandate uniquely versatile”.

Benefits of CAMS’s e COTM

Complete digital process to set up mandate

Minimal data input requirement

No more cumbersome forms & procedures

Assured registration & elimination of time spent on rework and resubmission when paper mandates are rejected

The service will be free from restrictions like date, number of transactions it will be set up for ‘As and when presented’ option. Investors can do maximum transaction of Rs.1, 00,000 in each transaction in e Mandate and it has facility for lump-sum purchases.

Distributors’ sales process is significantly simplified as CAMS e Mandate will eliminate paper work and process times associated with separate registration.