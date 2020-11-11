CAMS reports Rs.48.95 cr Consolidated PAT for Q2FY21, announces interim dividend of Rs. 6.75 per equity share

Computer Age Management Services Limited (“CAMS”), a leading Registrar & Transfer Agent to Mutual Funds has announced its financial results for the second quarter ended on 30th September 2020.

Q2FY21 (Consolidated)

Revenues from operations for the second quarter ended September 30th, 2020 (Q2FY21) stood at Rs. 171.14 crores as compared to Rs. 173.83 crores in Q2FY20 (Rs. 148.63 crores in Q1FY21). Likewise, the Total Income stood at Rs.176.21 crores in Q2FY21 as against Rs. 179.55 crores in Q2FY20 (Rs. 162.76 crores in Q1FY 21).

Profit Before Tax (PBT) stood at Rs. 66.10 crores for Q2FY21 as compared to Rs 59.06 crores in Q2FY20 (Rs 51.90 crores in Q2FY21). The Company’s PBT margin stood at 37.51%

Profit After Tax (PAT) reported stood Rs. 48.95 crores for Q2FY21 as against Rs. 42.61 crores in Q2FY20 (Rs. 39.80 crores in Q1FY21). The Company’s PAT margin stood at 27.78%

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended Q2FY21 stood at Rs. 10.03



Q2FY21 (Standalone)

Revenues from operations for the second quarter ended September 30th, 2020 (Q2FY21) stood at Rs. 161.94 crores as compared to Rs. 164.20 crores in Q2FY20 (Rs. 143.06 crores in Q1FY21). Likewise, the Total Income stood at Rs.178.04 crores in Q2FY21 as against Rs. 170.46 crores in Q2FY20 (Rs. 152.08 crores in Q1FY21). Total income includes dividend from subsidiaries of Rs 12.54 crores.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) stood at Rs. 70.98 crores for Q2FY21 as compared to Rs 54.84 crores in Q2FY20 (Rs 47.00 crores in Q1FY21). The Company’s PBT margin stood at 39.87%

Profit After Tax (PAT) reported stood Rs. 55.22 crores for Q2FY21 as against Rs. 42.41 crores in Q2FY20 (Rs. 36.26 crores in Q1FY21). The Company’s PAT margin stood at 31.01%

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended Q2FY21 stood at Rs. 11.32

Commenting on the results, Mr Anuj Kumar, Whole Time Director & Chief Executive Officer, CAMS Limited, said, “Despite the volatility in the markets and pandemic situation, Company results for the quarter are quite satisfactory. MF AuM, with the exception of equity assets, have come back to pre-pandemic level and MF industry continues to attract new investors. Assets serviced by CAMS market is at ~ 70% of the industry AAuM. Company’s digital properties like myCAMS, GoCorp and edge360 have gained significant volume traction aiding the MF industry’s digital drive. UPI Autopay has been enabled for SIPs through CAMSPay”