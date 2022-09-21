Can You Get Group Health Insurance Without an Employer?

Group health insurance is a type of health insurance policy in which the insured customer will pay a certain amount of premium in return for a health coverage of a specified limit which can be utilized in case of hospitalization due to accidents or illnesses. Group health insurance is usually given to the groups which have employer-employee relationships, but it is also given to non-employer-employee relationship groups. Visit now for more information. The employer-employee relation groups are the organizations which employ people and take health insurance for them. The non-employer-employee groups are those which do not have an employer such as associations or NGOs.

The group health insurance policy is given only if there are a minimum number of lives that are to be insured under the policy. The minimum requirement for most of the companies in India for group health insurance policy is 7 lives. Any number above or equal to the minimum number would be considered as doable for the group health insurance policy. The group health insurance policy cannot be taken on a standalone basis or individual basis. Group health insurance policy cannot be taken by families by merely satisfying the minimum number of lives criteria as there is no employee-employer relationship in this case.

The other important thing to be noted here is the group health insurance would be given to an entity which is registered as a company or association or NGO. Since the family is not a registered entity, group health insurance cannot be offered to them even if they are in a state to pay the premium. The group health insurance is employer specific which means that if you change the employer then the coverage, terms and conditions would also change as the new employer might have different terms and conditions for the group health insurance policy.

Group health insurance policy cannot be taken without an employer or a registered group. The group should not be formed with the sole aim of taking the group health insurance policy as the underwriters would check the details of the organization or association before providing the group health insurance coverage. Group health insurance policy covers the hospitalization expenses such as in-patient hospitalization, outpatient hospitalization, day care treatment, organ donor expenses, ICU expenses, room rent expenses, treatment for alternative methods such as Ayurveda, yoga, unani, siddha and homeopathy.

Group health insurance would generally be purchased by the employer and the premium would also be paid by the employer, but the coverage would be enjoyed by the employees in the organization. The coverage, terms and conditions under the group health insurance policy would be decided by the employer as he/she is the one paying the premium. The sum insured and the type of policy would also be decided by the employer and has to be abided by the employees. So, in short it would not be possible to take the group health insurance policy without having an employer as the above-mentioned conditions would not be satisfied.