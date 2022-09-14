Canadian College of Ayurveda & Yoga inaugurated in Canada

Richmond Hill (Sept. 2022) – Mayor of Brampton Mr Patrick Brown inaugurated the Canadian College of Ayurveda and Yoga (CCAY) in Richmond Hill today. Canadian College of Ayurveda & Yoga Inc. (CCAY) in association with Parul University, from India and Voice of Vedas Academy are going to provide the highest quality hybrid course for students of Ayurveda in North America.

Following the benchmarks of training of Ayurvedic Practitioners of WHO and RAV, a very first and authentic course of Ayurveda in Canada started with the inauguration of Canadian College of Ayurveda and Yoga in Brampton today.

Patrick Brown appreciated the efforts of Dr Doobay and Parvasi Media Chairman Mr Rajinder Saini for bringing Ayurveda & Yoga educational program for Canadians and also accepted the request of college director Vaidya Harish Verma to help in regulating and promoting Ayurveda & Yoga in Primary Healthcare delivery. He said the provincial Governments should establish the necessary institutional and financial support to promote the potential role of Traditional medicines in primary health care delivery.

An initiative taken by CCAY and Parul University of India is the first platform to educate people of Canada in Ayurveda. Large number of people from different segments of the society attended the ceremony and appreciated the relentless and continuous efforts of Vaidya Harish Verma.

Vaidya Harish Verma, President CCAY conveyed thanks to the Mayor Patrick Brown and welcomed the students who enrolled for the first session of the Diploma in Ayurveda and Natural Healing. Vaidya Harish Verma gave a beautiful presentation about the importance of Ayurveda and the hybrid course. He said that CCAY will run two years, part time, program, which is based on guidelines of World Health Organization-WHO and Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth (RAV), Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India to give the required knowledge and skills to practice as an Ayurvedic Practitioner.

Dr Budhendra Doobay, Chairman of Voice of Vedas Academy praised the cause of CCAY and thanked the Mayor for showing his interest in Ayurveda. He concluded the vote of thanks by again requesting the mayor, Mr Patrick Brown to regulate the centuries old Traditional System of Medicine for the noble cause. He said it will help Canadians improve their health without going to hospitals and it will also reduce the healthcare burden of the provincial government.

Some of the students who enrolled in the diploma also interacted with the media during the inauguration. They said that learning the Indian art of Ayurveda and Yoga in Canada will save a lot of time and money. One of them said that this two-years weekend course will also ease the mental pressure of attending classes daily. One student said the course is fabulously designed taking care of working people like him who can work for five days and attend the online classes on Saturday and practical Sunday.