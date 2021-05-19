Canara Bank Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31 St March 2021

Key Highlights (12 Months period ended)
(Mar 2020 V/s Mar 2021)
- Net Profit stood at Rs.2557 cr against Net Loss of Rs.5838 crores for FY-20
- Operating Profit reached a new horizon at Rs.20009 cr grew by 55.93%
- Net-Interest Income grew by 18.57%
- Non-Interest Income grew by 40.75%
- Domestic NIM improved by 24 bps
- Cost to Income Ratio improved by 966 bps
- Domestic Business grew by 8.57%
- Agricultural & Allied Credit grew by 17.44%
- Retail Credit grew by 12.14% with Housing loan at 15.11%
- CASA Deposits increased by 13.95 %
- Retail term deposit grew by 16.37 %
- Gross NPA Ratio down by 46 bps
- Net NPA Ratio down by 52 bps
- Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) at 79.68% improved by 273 bps
- CRAR stood at 13.18% as at Mar 2021. Out of which Tier-I is 10.08% and Tier-II is 3.10%
Key Highlights (3 Months ended)
(Mar 2020 V/s Mar 2021)
- Net Profit stood at Rs.1010 Cr as against Net Loss of Rs.6567 crores
- Operating Profit grew by 136.40%
- Net-Interest Income grew by 9.87%
- Non-Interest Income grew by 72.08%
- Cost to Income Ratio improved by 2285 bps
Key Highlights (3 Months ended)
(Dec 2020 V/s Mar 2021)
- Net Profit grew by 45.11% to Rs.1010 Cr
- Non-Interest Income increased by 21.86 % to Rs.5207 Cr
- Cost to Income improved by 85 bps