Canara Bank Organizes Mega Retail Expo In Mumbai…

Mumbai: Canara bank organized a mega retail expo camp at Gala Auditorium, Patuck Campus in Santacruz (East) today. The expo had players across industries which included leading and renowned builders and developers,major automobile dealers, premier educational institutions in and around Mumbai. Parallel to this, the bank also conducted similar expos in Nehru Science Centre, Worli – South Mumbai and Celebration Banquet Hall, Thane on the same day.

The expowas graced by Shri. R P Jaiswal, General Manager, Retail Asset and Marketing, Head office – Bangalore, Shri. P Santosh, Chief General Manager – Mumbai Circle, Shri. Manoj Kumar Das, Deputy General Manager, Regional office-I, Shri. Pravin Kabra, Deputy General Manager – Regional office II, and Smt. K B Geetha, Deputy General Manager , Regional office –Thaneamong the other dignitaries.

The dignitaries went around the expo interacting with the customers and visited the stalls at the expo.The retailers present at the expo displayed salient features of their products through their stalls. A total loan amount of Rs. 224.30 Crores were sanctioned through the three expos held today.

Along with the expo, Canara Bank also associated with Nanavati Hospital to provide free health check-up to the attendees of the expo.The bank followed all the COVID-19 precautionary norms like thermal scanning at the entrance, provision of masks and sanitization stations, strict social distancing protocol, and staggered entry.