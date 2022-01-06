Canara Bank retains Interest rates on loans/advances with effect from 07.01.2022

Bengaluru, 6th January 2022: Canara Bank, a leading Public Sector Bank, has retained its Marginal Cost of Fund Based Lending Rate (MCLR) on Loans / Advances across all tenors with effect from January 7, 2022.

Accordingly, the tenor linked MCLRs of the Bank shall be as under with effect from 07.01.2022:

Tenor Existing MCLR MCLR w.e.f. 07.01.2022 Change Overnight MCLR 6.55 % 6.55 % No Change One Month MCLR 6.55 % 6.55 % No Change Three Month MCLR 6.85 % 6.85 % No Change Six Month MCLR 7.20 % 7.20 % No Change One Year MCLR 7.25 % 7.25 % No Change

Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) continues to be at 6.90%.

