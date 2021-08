Canara Bank retains Interest rates on loans/advances with effect from 07.08.2021

Canara Bank, a leading Public Sector Bank, has retained its Marginal Cost of Fund Based Lending Rate (MCLR) on Loans / Advances across all tenors with effect from August 7, 2021.

Accordingly, the tenor linked MCLRs of the Bank shall be as under with effect from 07.08.2021:

Tenor Existing MCLR MCLR w.e.f. 07.08.2021 Change Overnight MCLR 6.70 % 6.70 % No Change One Month MCLR 6.70 % 6.70 % No Change Three Month MCLR 6.95 % 6.95 % No Change Six Month MCLR 7.30 % 7.30 % No Change One Year MCLR 7.35 % 7.35 % No Change

Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) continues to be at 6.90%.