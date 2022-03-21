Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance concludes ‘#MeriCityMeraMusic’ – Me For My City 4.0

Mumbai, March 21, 2022: Today marked the culmination of the successful fourth season of #MeForMyCity, a flagship campaign by Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance. The star-studded music event was a melting pot of different elements of folk music and exotic melodies reviving the folk music of Indian cities. The grand event saw some of the finest music performances by renowned singers from across the country such as Lakhwinder Wadali, Mame Khan, and Hamsika Iyer including the serene musical notes by music composer and singer Salim Merchant. A folk music band from Delhi “Astitva” gave a sensational performance and made the audience groove to some of the unique folk songs.

Focusing on the theme “Meri City Mera Music” created a social awareness movement for people to reconnect with the nation’s diverse culture and heritage by exhibiting India’s musical diversity. The campaign which was initiated in December 2021 called for entries from folk singers around the country and gave them a platform to showcase their talent and love for traditional music.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Anuj Mathur, MD & CEO, Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance stated, “We, as a nation, have a very rich cultural heritage which should be celebrated and amplified widely. Our folk music is one such heritage whose charm has diminished with the time. Through this campaign, we aim to bring our folk music to the forefront and commemorate its successful rejoice. The campaign offers a platform to nurture young upcoming musical talents championing Indian folk music. As a leading life insurance company, we are grateful and proud to partner with some of the musical stalwarts to harness the hidden folk talents in the country. I want to congratulate the victors on their win and wish them great success in their lives ahead.”

Ms. Tarannum Hasib, Chief Distribution Officer, Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance further added, “At Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance, we promise our customers the opportunity to realize their dreams and aspirations. This campaign is our ideology in action. India’s rich cultural diversity has greatly contributed to various forms of folk music and our vision was to enable a platform that celebrates and nurtures India’s folk talent by providing them an opportunity to outshine. It was a privilege to collaborate with some of the musicians who are not only renowned singers but also great advocates for folk music. We would like to thank all the participants and the maestros for spreading across a meaningful & soulful message of reviving the folk music in India.”

The winners of the two-month-long ‘Meri City Mera Music’ talent hunt which ran across the digital platforms of the company were also announced during the glitzy event by none other than the maestros themselves. The folk music entries received shared a glimpse of ‘Bharat’ with the flavours of foot tapping Lavani songs from Maharashtra, soulful Maand music of Rajasthan to melancholic Bhatiali from Bengal, rhythmic Dulpod from Goa, classical Kajari from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and many other genres of folk music beautifully highlighting the rich Indian heritage. Winners of the #MeForMyCity campaign got an exclusive chance to share the stage and sing along with none other than Salim Merchant. Some of their judged entries also got featured on “Me For My City” on Gaana platform.

In a phenomenal response to Season 4 of the flagship campaign #MeForMyCity, the Company received folk music entries from 25 states/UTs of India. Receiving maximum participation from folk singers, Uttar Pradesh topped the chart with 18% music entries followed by Delhi, Maharashtra and West Bengal. While the campaign received an outpour of entries from all the regions, about 50% of entries were from Northern India.