Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance launches #GarvSeJeeyo campaign dedicated to Indian armed forces

New Delhi, 25th January 2022: Reinforcing its commitment to address the insurance needs of the Defence personnel who are selflessly guarding us and serving our country, Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance, one of the life insurance companies in India, has kicked-off digital campaign #GarvSeJeeyo a day before Republic Day 2022. Built around its latest offering Guaranteed Suraksha Kavach (GSK) – a niche product designed exclusively for Defence, Security and Police personnel, the digital campaign puts a spotlight on India’s brave soldiers and honours them for their selfless services. Furthermore, #GarvSeJeeyo conveys the message of living with pride despite the odds in life and essentials for smartly creating financial protection around self and family members.

A digital media campaign features retired officers from the Indian Armed Forces and salutes them for their exemplary contribution. The creative portrayed over social media assets of the company spotlighted real-life experiences of the officers and called upon defence personnel to arm their families with money management knowledge, skills and a financial protection net that provides guaranteed income in either of the situations, including losses due to an unfortunate event or for post-retirement life.

Commenting on the GarvSeJeeyo digital campaign launch, Mr. Anuj Mathur, MD and CEO, Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance, said, “Security is a comforting feeling and if the providers are doing a good job that alone is a source of pride. Inspired by the unparalleled contribution by our soldiers and their families for holding the nation’s head high, we took it upon ourselves to provide relevant solutions for protecting the pride of our heroes. Our digital campaign #GarvSeJeeyo is launched in honour of our brave officers and aims to draw their attention towards the requirement for an appropriate protective financial net creation for themselves and their kins. We are confident that our efforts in collaboration with Garv (our dedicated defence channel network) will certainly help us in driving awareness and deeper engagement with our heroes around our latest offering – Guaranteed Suraksha Kavach – a tailor-made insurance plan which is dedicated to fulfilling their financial security needs.”

Through such niche product Canara, HSBC OBC Life Insurance is ensuring the rehabilitation and welfare of the dependents of India’s soldiers and families of martyrs. Offered through the company’s Defence Channel – ‘Garv’, Guaranteed Suraksha Kavach ensures adequate life insurance protection cover through payment of immediately guaranteed lump sum and assured income in the event of any untoward occurrence depending upon the option chosen. It also allows the option of creating early retirement benefits by enabling a sustained income channel for the family of the policyholder. The tailor-made individual life insurance plan aims to provide guaranteed benefits to the policyholder for the life term with the advantage of insurance protection against the risk of death. The product offers two simple plan options to choose from depending on the need of the hour:

