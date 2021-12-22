Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance launches “Group Advantage Term Plus”

New Delhi, 21 December 2021: Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance strengthens their group term insurance portfolio with the launch of Group Advantage Term Plus. Understanding the critical needs of employer-employee/non-employer-employee groups, the Company has come up with a new product offering that ensures comprehensive protection at an affordable premium.

Group Advantage Term Plus is a non-linked non-participating renewable group term life insurance plan which provides protection against the risk of death to the members of Employer-Employee (EE) and Non-Employer-Employee (NEE) groups.

The Plan also comes with certain enhanced features like the flexibility of choosing policy term starting from as low as 1 month, the option to change coverage during the policy term, flexible premium paying modes – Single, Yearly, Half-Yearly, Quarterly, or Monthly. There is an option to offer coverage for full-term to the employees, customers, and members joining the scheme in the middle of the policy term. Protection against accidental death, accidental total and permanent disability, terminal illness, and up to 40 critical illnesses have also been added to the plan to ensure optimum protection in case of any unfortunate event.

In the given scenario of uncertainties, employers or business owners are in a constant hunt for an insurance plan which offers multiple benefits to their members through a single protection plan; Group Advantage Term Plus has been formulated in such a manner that the life insurance needs of employees/customers are covered under a single policy.