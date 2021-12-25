Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance Promotes India’s Folk Music in Season 4 of #MeForMyCity

National, 25th December 2021: Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance, one of the leading life insurance companies in India, announced the launch of 4th season of their flagship campaign, #MeForMyCity – season 4. Focusing on the theme, Meri City Mera Music, is a two-month-long campaign started in December and aims to create a social awareness movement for people to reconnect to nation’s diverse culture and heritage by exhibiting India’s musical diversity. The campaign will provide a platform for budding singers across the country to showcase their talents.

The world has gone through a very tough time recently owing to the pandemic. The campaign “Meri City Mera Music” has been launched keeping in mind the magical power of music, for music knows no boundaries, no language, no age and can at the same time, soothe the mind and heal the heart!

Participants can submit their music entries through the official website www.meformycity.com. These entries will be judged by famous folk singers of India – Lakhwinder Wadali (north zone), Mame Khan (west zone), Papon (east zone) and Hamsika Iyer (south zone). Winners from all the zones will be given the opportunity to perform at the finale event in Mumbai. This two-month long campaign will culminate into an on-ground grand finale starring renowned music director, composer and singer, Salim Merchant.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Anuj Mathur, MD & CEO, Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance stated, “MeForMyCity has been our flagship campaign to help people connect better to their cities and inculcate a sense of belongingness. In the fourth season of this ongoing campaign we want to focus on the lost charm of regional music from various parts of the country and create a platform to help us connect back to our roots and facilitate a cultural revival. With the launch of this campaign, we aim to showcase the musical treasure of India and bring back the lost glory of India and exhibit India’s musical & cultural diversity.”

Ms. Tarannum Hasib, Chief Distribution Officer, Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance further added, “At Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance, we promise our customers the opportunity to realize their dreams and aspirations. This campaign is our ideology in action. We want to create a platform to promote the Music and the musicians of our country and give them a chance to shine. After the misery and suffering because of the extreme pandemic conditions, let us all usher in the New Year with a renewed zeal and what better ways to do so than to drown ourselves in the peaceful sea of music. India’s rich cultural diversity has greatly contributed to various forms of folk music. Almost every region in India has its own folk music, which reflects the way of life. Through #MeriCityMeraMusic campaign we would like to re-connect with the people across India. As the face of the campaign, we have an ace musician Salim Merchant, who is not only a renowned Singer & Composer but also an advocate of local music.”

Started in 2018, the previous seasons of #MeForMyCity from Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance have focused on the beautifying the cities and honoring the unsung heroes. Through this campaign the company has encouraged the masses to do their part and take pride in their cities.

Through a 360-degree marketing approach, the campaign will cover social media, print and broadcast media, digital and other physical avenues of promotion to widen the reach and scale. With over 200 influencers lending their support to this campaign, Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance is reaching out to every nook and corner of India to find the hidden folk talent.