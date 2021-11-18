CANDES introduces its new product line; choppers starting at just Rs. 199 onwards

New Delhi – Candes, a leading brand in the home appliance space, has recently introduced its new product line of Choppers in three variants. The three variants are Electric chopper, Mini USB chopper, and Hand chopper. These are ideal for everyday use for individuals who are working, housewives, and even students.

Candes Electric Chopper has a powerful motor for multifunctional operations of 250 watts. Not only this, the blades are of stainless steel giving its customers a one-touch button feature for a quick chopping experience. This is priced at Rs. 2099 and the best price is Rs. 999/-

Mini USB Chopper is the perfect option to crush foods and that too in just 10 seconds. Additionally, it shreds without touching the blade. The MRP is Rs. 1499 and the best price is Rs. 899/-

Candes vegetable and fruit chopper consist of stainless-steel blades that are easily detachable from the bowl making the cleaning and chopping process easy and simple. The same is priced at Rs. 499 and the best price is Rs. 199/-

Speaking on the new product line, Mr. Vipin Aggarwal, Co-Founder, Candes, said “We always work towards offering our customers unique and useful products. The new product line provides excellent value for money, having been carefully selected and constructed with cutting-edge technology to provide a smooth customer experience. It is yet another panacea for all consumer electronics requirements, with a vast selection of items including fans, water heaters, stabilizers, LED televisions, wires, washers, and kitchen appliances.”