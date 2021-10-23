Candid Communication’s Swati Chakrabarty bags the Best PR Agency award for Excellence in CSR in West Bengal at the India’s Regional PR Awards 2021

The winners of the first edition of India’s Regional PR Awards 2021, 40 Under 40, were announced recently.

Kolkata, 23 October 2021: Swati Chakrabarty, Director Operations, Candid Communication got the Best PR Agency award for Excellence in CSR Campaign in West Bengal at first-ever India’s Regional PR awards (IRPRA). Swati has received the award for the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) campaign for JK Masale and Organ India’s ‘Ang Daan’ Ek Naya Jeevan campaign, which has created a huge recall in West Bengal on Organ Donation.

The winners of the first edition of India’s Regional PR Awards 2021, 40 Under 40, were announced recently. IRPRA awards were broadly classified into 8 categories namely Award for excellence in CSR, Leading PR campaign for Start-up’s category amongst others. These categories of awards were further classified into five zones East, West, North, South, and Central primarily to recognise the talent from across India. The first edition of IRPRA witnessed applications from over 24 states and 360 applicants from the country. These awards are a medium to appraise and acknowledge the commendable job these PR professionals have performed over the years.

The winners of IRPRA 2021 were selected by an esteemed jury panel comprising of renowned public relations professionals and experts, journalists, Corporate Communication specialists such as Roy Paul (Associate Vice President – Corporate Brand Custodian, Adani Group), Kavita Lakhani (Director Operations- Weber Shandwick), Samir Kapoor, Director Adfactors PR, Jaydip Chowdhury (Head of Corporate Affairs and Communications- Deepak Group), Archana Muthappa (Corporate Communications Consultants), CharuRaizada (Council Member, WICCI PR & Digital Marketing), CJ Singh (Communication Strategist, Brand Consultant, Podcaster, Author & Founder CEO of CorePR), Sunitha Subramaniyan (Communications and Digital Marketing, TAFE), Krishma Solanki (Director Corporate Communication Publicis Media, Publicis Group), Atul Takle (Senior Advisor, PR 24×7), Mukesh S Singh (News Editor cum Chief Reporter, The Hitavada), Bhaskar Majumdar (Head-Corporate Affairs, Communications, CSR, Digital, EGIS India) amongst others.

Elated to win the award under the segment of Excellence in CSR, Swati Chakrabarty said, “I am unable to express my happiness in words as the winner of this reputed award. It is an honour for us to get recognized as a part of the regional PR industry which would not have been possible without the support of Candid Communication.”

Candid Communication had started its operation in 2003 from Kolkata. Candid now has now fully fledged operations in London since 2017. Candid has been the PR consultant for some of the most prestigious brands from across the country namely ABP Group, Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Football Association, Star TV, Khadim’s, Sahara India Pariwar, Speciality Group and so on.