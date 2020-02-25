Candor TechSpace organizes its annual sports meet

CandorTechSpace, managed by Brookfield Properties, recently organized its Annual Sports Meet across its Noida and Gurgaon campuses. The event, conducted in tandem with fitness and training brand Cult.Fit, was held at the Noida campus on 11th& 12th February, the Gurgaon Sector-48 campus on 13th& 14th February and at the Gurgaon Sector-21 campus on 18th& 19th February 2020. It encouraged people to awaken their inner sportsperson with the motto – Up Your Game!

Almost 5000 professionals from each campus, across companies situated within the Candor TechSpace, participated in an array of games organized. Some of the notable corporate names included Genpact, Wipro, Cognizant, and Altran in Gurgaon and Accenture, Metlife, Conduent, and Xavient in the Noida campus.

Together, the professionals competed against each other in the most loved indoor and outdoor games such as human foosball, volleyball, basketball, chess, carrom, table tennis, and more. Stage activities such as Zumba, MMA, and Yoga also sought enthusiastic participation.

The event also featured a Virtual Reality Zone that enabled enthralling, tech-driven gaming. Employees from different companies enthusiastically participated in multiple activities and there were cheers of victory all around. The event succeeded in boosting employee morale and giving them a welcome break from their daily routine.

Speaking on the event, Spokesperson Mr. Shantanu Chakraborty, Senior Vice-President, Brookfield Properties, said, “Candor TechSpace is committed to making the work experience at it’s campuses, much more than just work. Adding life to the days of the young professionals has been one of our core guiding principles. This annual sports meet is held in that very spirit of delivering unique experiences and promote the health, happiness, and well-being of all those who call Candor’s campuses their second home.”

“It has truly been a delightful experience to witness so many professionals come together to celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship. The overall energy was electric. Many congratulations to all the winners of the day!” said one of the participant at the annual sports meet by Candor TechSpace.