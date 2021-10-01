Candy Series – An Enticing Tile Collection From Antica Ceramica

Antica Ceramica, a brand known for specializing in tile manufacturing, has recently introduced its flagship product line “Candy Series” to the floor and wall tiles market for the architecture and home décor community all over India.

The collection comes in a size of 200 x 200 mm in different finishes, styles, and designs. The collection includes a variety of Aqua, Carrot, Carrol, Crème, Cyan, Gray, Green, Gris, Khaki, and Pink tiles. Aesthetically beautiful these tiles have a UV & slip-resistant feature that makes them strong and specially designed for the high traffic area. These tiles are perfect to face harsh weather and high footfall traffic.

According to Rahul Bhugra, Director of Antica Ceramica, “The Candy Series is a highly durable tile that features a thick layer that absorbs stains and dirt, while at the same time being resistant to water and bacteria. These tiles are also available with a non-slip texture applied to them so as to strike a balance between functionality and design. The aesthetics this type of tile project offer make a room look elegant and interesting, which is why both interior designers, architects, and decor lovers prefer it.

Price: On Request

Available at:

Antica Ceramica

40, Raja Garden,

Opp. Metro Pillar No. 371,

New Delhi -110015

Tel: 9891075770

www.anticaceramica.in