Canon celebrates 19th consecutive year of No. 1 share of global interchangeable-lens digital camera market

TOKYO, March 28, 2022 – Canon Inc. announced today that the company’s interchangeable-lens digital cameras (digital SLR and mirrorless cameras) have maintained the No. 1 share of the global market for 19 consecutive years1 from 2003 to 2021.

Canon develops the key imaging system components featured in its EOS series of digital interchangeable-lens cameras—CMOS image sensors, image processors and interchangeable lenses—under the core concept of, “Speed, Comfort and High Image Quality.” Putting together a wide-ranging product lineup—from high-performance flagship models that are highly trusted by professionals to entry-level models that allow users to enjoy high-image-quality shooting with easy operation, as well as a rich selection of RF and EF series lenses that make possible a wealth of creative expression—Canon continues to support the diverse needs of customers.

During the dawn of digital SLR cameras, Canon introduced its breakthrough EOS Kiss Digital (EOS Digital Rebel or EOS 300D in other regions) in September 2003. This groundbreaking camera, which was competitively priced and featured a compact, lightweight design, captured the top share of the global market and set the stage for growth in the digital SLR market. Since that time, Canon has continued to launch a range of groundbreaking products, including the professional-model EOS-1D series and the EOS 5D series, which paved the way for digital SLR video recording. Launched in October 2018, the EOS R System was born from Canon’s desire to construct the ideal lens mount and maximize the appeal of its new RF lenses. Canon has since continued to expand the range of imaging creativity and new possibilities for visual expression, including the release of the EOS R5—the first camera to feature 8K video recording2—in July 2020.

In 2021, Canon announced the EOS R3 full-frame mirrorless camera (released in November 2021) featuring the high performance and reliability demanded by professional and enthusiast users, alongside eight new RF lenses3. While further expanding its lineup through such new launches as the EOS VR System, Canon managed to secure the No. 1 share of the global market for the 19th consecutive year.