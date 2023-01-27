Canon India launches its most cost effective and multi-purpose Desktop A1 Plus Large Format Printer

India, 27 January 2023 — Driven by its pursuit in innovation, Canon India expanded its printing portfolio with the launch of imagePROGRAF TC-20, its first desktop 4-color pigment ink large format printer with A1 plus capability. Keeping in mind the versatile needs of architects today, the sleek and compact TC-20 supports operations from small workspaces or home-bound offices, while delivering vibrant, colorful, and quality output for big designs and blueprints.

The TC-20 also supports roll paper of up to A1 plus width and comes with a standard built-in Auto Sheet Feeder (ASF) that enables continuous A3/A4 printing for maximum productivity. Compatible with free software and applications such as the PosterArtist, the TC-20 offers superb ease of use as with other high-end large format printers in the imagePROGRAF series.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President, and CEO, of Canon India said, ‘’With customer needs at the core, we have been expanding our portfolio, launching specialized products in line with market trends. The hybrid working format is witnessing increased adoption across sectors, propelling growth for space-efficient superior technology equipment. The new offering imagePROGRAF TC-20 is designed keeping in mind the new-age working landscape addressing varied needs of large format printing. Categorically targeting the architect community and photo studio industry, TC-20 provides users with extreme convenience operating from different locations, be it home, construction site or compact office spaces. We are confident that the latest launch will emerge as a preferred choice enabling desired quality and productivity.”

Large Format Printer with Small Footprint

Featuring a space-saving design, the new TC-20 meets the large format printing needs of home offices, remote worksites, and corporate offices with its compactness. The large format printer sits easily on desks or shelves and allows users to conveniently perform print-related operations such as loading paper, refilling ink, and replacing maintenance cartridges from the front of the printer. Equipped with a new shaftless roll holder, the TC-20 also allows users unfamiliar with large format printers to replace roll paper effortlessly even in tight spaces.

Continuous Printing for High Productivity, High-Quality Prints

The TC-20 supports up to 50 A3 or 100 A4 cut sheets2 with auto-switching between cut sheets and roll paper. For maximum productivity, users can load up to 100 A4 cut sheets in the standard ASF for continuous printing, and print CAD drawings or posters on A1/24-inch roll paper effortlessly from various applications. Other productivity-enhancing features include 70 ml ink bottles for all four colors (Cyan, Magenta, Yellow & Black) to cater for continuous printing of technical drawings, GIS maps & posters, and an optional desktop basket3 for easy collection of prints.

Using all-colour pigment ink, the TC-20 produces clear, high-quality prints with fine lines and small characters on drawings comparable to prints from high-end large format printers1. The prints do not smudge easily from highlighter marks or water spills.

Efficient Printing with Applications

Delivering excellent ease of use, the TC-20 works with various free software and applications to help users work efficiently. With the PosterArtist4 web application, users can create their own designs from a wide selection of templates, and print marketing collateral such as posters and flyers on the TC-20 to meet different business needs. The large format printer works with free software, Direct Print Plus to help users send multiple prints in different formats such as PDF and TIFF. Users can preview the layout of files without launching the dedicated application for each file, reducing time spent and print wastage effectively.

With Canon Print Inkjet/SELPHY application, users can check the usage of roll paper and ink via smartphones or tablets and keep the TC-20 up to date with the latest firmware. Users can also print documents stored in the cloud via PIXMA Cloud Link6 on the application.

Designed with Sustainability in Mind

As the first Canon large-format printer registered as a gold producer in the field of imaging equipment products under the U.S. “EPEAT7” environmental assessment system, the TC-20 conforms to strict EPEAT standards as a product with high environmental performance. This includes low power consumption of approximately 28 W during operation and approximately 1.8 W during standby and the use of more than 5% recycled plastic.