Canon India strengthens EOS R mirrorless portfolio, introduces its latest marvel in the category, ‘EOS R6 Mark II’

INDIA, 7 November 2022 – Canon today announced new additions to its lineup: The EOS R6 Mark II and RF135mm f/1.8L IS USM. More than just a successor to the popular EOS R6, the EOS R6 Mark II is camera offering a host of redefined professional video production features to overhaul basic performance and revved-up still shooting features, elevating it to become a stills and video powerhouse.

With features like 6K 60p RAW video external recording, Canon Log 3, High Frame Rate Full HD 180p recording, and focus breathing correction, the EOS R6 Mark II caters to the needs of video producers and content creators seeking advanced video capabilities in a compact mirrorless camera body. Still-shooting-wise, the EOS R6 Mark II offers up to 40 fps with AF/AE tracking—the fastest continuous shooting speed in the EOS camera system. This is accompanied by new and improved functions that enhance responsiveness and imaging prowess.

Sharing his excitement around the launch, Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President, and CEO at Canon India said, “Keeping innovation at its core, Canon has built a strong legacy in the imaging space and our cameras have emerged as one of the preferred choices for professionals demonstrating our commitment to setting new benchmarks in the industry. Taking this legacy forward, we are thrilled to introduce the latest marvel to our already loved EOS R System line up -EOS R6 Mark II. This new camera is categorically designed for advanced video professionals and photographers across genres, addressing a wide array of needs be it documentary, news gathering, professional movies, or stills production. While a professional identifies the drama across settings, the EOS R6 Mark II is poised to be the quintessential companion to ignite the visual magic. Therefore, with the latest offering, we are all set to weave the ‘DRAMAGIC’ and offer a par-excellence experience. Given its advanced features and functionality, we are confident that this camera will become the go-to camera for all professionals and will be positioned as the ultimate device to capture the magic in every moment and expression!”

Talking about the features of the new camera, Mr. C Sukumaran, Senior Director, Consumer System Products and Imaging Communication Business, Canon India said,” Along with its power-packed and integrated features for both still and movies, the EOS R6 Mark II is the ideal camera for advanced video professionals and photographers who aspire to excel in their field across genres. At Canon India, we are committed to building the videography and imaging culture and in line with this thought, the EOS R6 Mark II is well suited to shoot movie production in combination with high-resolution images and superior mobility advantages. It also enables, superior movie shooting with professional monitoring tools inbuilt such as a cinemascope aspect marker, false color monitor, dual pixel focus guide, menu navigation, etc. We have gone above and beyond to produce technological brilliance like never before with the EOS R6 Mark II featuring many upgrades concerning image quality, video of resolution 4K at 60p oversampled from 6K, Full HD at 180p to create mesmerizing drama in the movie, 40 fps continuous shooting to freeze any movement and expression along with Intelligent Tracking and Recognition AF and post-production workflow speed for ease of use.”

EOS R6 Mark II: Meeting the Needs of Professional Video Workflows

For footage that maintains high quality even with intense post-processing, the EOS R6 Mark II records 6K RAW externally1 via HDMI, with Full HD proxy data simultaneously recorded to one of the two SD card slots for ease of editing. Internally, it is capable of high-quality 4K 60p video oversampled from 6K, and High Frame Rate video up to Full HD 180p, in addition to Canon Log 3 and HDR PQ video. With improved heat management, unlimited continuous recording of 4K 30p is now possible.

An alternative Quick Control screen that resembles those on Cinema EOS cameras provides an intuitive interface for users using the EOS R6 Mark II alongside the Cinema EOS system.

Video: Seamless Creative Expression

The EOS R6 Mark II is the first Canon EOS camera to support focus breathing correction, which reduces unwanted changes in the angle of view during focus transitions. This complements existing features such as AF speed adjustment, providing greater control over focus transitions which is crucial for expression.

In addition to the existing zebra display, the EOS R6 Mark II is equipped with the false colour function widely used in the Cinema EOS system, making it easier to adjust exposure even in tricky conditions.

Two other video features making their full-frame EOS camera debut are:

Pre-recording for movies: A staple feature on Cinema EOS cameras, this allows users to capture moments that occur up to 5 seconds before the record button is pressed, reducing the need to “record on standby”.

Hybrid Auto Mode: This records a video 2-4 seconds before shutter release during still image shooting and automatically compiles them into a digest movie for the day, providing readily available video content to suit a variety of purposes.

Video: High-quality Livestreams with UVC/UAC Compatibility

The EOS R6 MARK II supports UVC (USB Video Class) and UAC (USB Audio Class) protocols, enabling high-quality Full HD 30p video and audio to be delivered to a Windows/Mac OS computer in real-time, making it ideal for live streams, remote meetings, and computer-based video recording. Live streamers and content creators can now take full advantage of a full-frame camera and high-quality lenses through plug-and-play on both Windows and Mac OS.

Up to 40 fps Burst with AF/AE Tracking: Enhanced Detection and Tracking Capabilities

With its 40 fps continuous shooting capabilities in electronic shutter mode, the EOS R6 Mark II is the first EOS camera to go beyond 30 fps in AF/AE-tracked continuous still shooting capabilities. Mechanical shutter continuous shooting is up to 12 fps with AF/AE tracking.

The EOS R6 Mark II adds horses, trains, and aeroplanes to the existing subjects detectable by the deep learning-based algorithm. Users can specify right or left eye priority for Eye Detection AF in photo or video mode. They also have more flexibility to decide the subjects to be detected. The new “Auto subject detection” mode allows the users to automatically detect more than one type of subject within the same frame.

Tracking performance has been improved with the expanded application of deep learning technology to subject tracking. By extracting subject features based on deep learning, the camera can now maintain consistent tracking even with changes in posture, orientation, or ambient brightness. This applies to animals, vehicles, and other subjects of the user’s choice for both stills and videos.

Other noteworthy new features that aid responsiveness include:

AI Focus AF mode: This automatically detects subject motion and switches between One-Shot AF and Servo AF modes, allowing better response to subjects with changing states of motion.

Digital teleconverter: Increases the focal length by 2x or 4x with the touch of a button, allowing quick response to unexpected telephoto shooting moments without the need to change lenses.

Still Image Quality: Newly Developed 24.2MP Image Sensor

The EOSR6 Mark II’s newly developed 24.2-megapixel full-frame image sensor with enhanced sharpness processing to achieve a sense of visual resolution. The native ISO speed is up to 102,400.

The EOS R6 Mark II has equipped with In-Body IS and HDR PQ HEIF recording. A new “Moving subject priority” HDR mode has been added, which helps to overcome the difficulty of creating HDR merges of moving subjects by achieving the same effect with just one shot.

Greater Connectivity: Supports 5GHz Connection, Easier Smartphone Connection

Faster wireless connections to smart devices are now possible as the EOS R6 Mark II supports both 5GHz and 2.4GHz wireless connections. Smartphone connectivity is also expanded, with Camera Connect app functions such as automatic data transfer and shutter release, which are now also possible via a wired USB connection. Data transfer to FTP servers is also supported via wired and wireless methods.

Designed for Durability and Power Efficiency

The EOS R6 Mark II features dual SD card slots for extra reliability, and a dust- and drip-resistant construction designed to support outdoor shooting. Designed for power efficiency, it can shoot up to 760 shots on a single charge using the LP-E6NH battery.

RF135mmf/1.8L IS USM: Faster Speed, Better Bokeh, Up to 8 Stops’ Image Stabilisation

Canon’s first professional 135mm prime lens for the RF mount is also currently the only 135mm lens in the market to be equipped with built-in optical image stabilization with up to 5.5 stops. When combined with a compatible camera, it can achieve up to 8 stops of image stabilization via Coordinated Control IS. Despite this new inclusion, it weighs only approximately 935g—lighter than some lenses with similar specifications but without image stabilization.

It also boasts a larger f/1.8 aperture compared to its popular EF counterpart, which not only provides beautiful bokeh for excellent subject-background separation but also allows faster shutter speeds in challenging lighting conditions.

AF is driven by the fast and smooth Nano USM, and focus breathing correction is supported, making the lens an ideal choice for video production. Two new customizable lens function buttons on the lens body provide intuitive control over various AF and/or exposure settings, allowing a swifter response to changing conditions.

As an L lens, the RF135mm f/1.8L IS USM features professional-grade optical, imaging, and build quality. The highly durable body, dust- and drip-resistant construction, high vibration shock resistance, and fluorine coating ensure excellent reliability even under harsh shooting conditions.

New Launch MRP Sales Date EOS R6 Mark II Body ₹ 243 995.00/U End of November EOS R6 Mark II + RF24-105mm f/4L IS USM ₹ 343 995.00/U EOS R6 Mark II + RF24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM ₹ 271 995.00/U RF135mm f/1.8L IS USM ₹ 219 995.00/U TBD

APPENDIX

Product Specifications EOS R6 Mark II Image Processor DIGIC X Image Sensor Camera Effective Pixels Effective sensor size: Full Frame CMOS Camera effective pixels: Max approx. 24.2 megapixels Metering System 384 zone (24 × 16) metering using image sensor output signals Autofocus Method Spot AF, 1-point AF, Expand AF area (above/below/left/right or around), Flexible Zone AF 1 / 2 / 3, Whole area AF Image Stabilizer (IS) System In-body 5-axis sensor-shift image stabilisation (Still/Movie) Up to 8.0 stops effectiveness (Still) Movie Digital IS Effective ISO Stills: 100–102,400 (L:50 / H:204,800) Movie: 100–25,600 (H:204800) Canon Log movies: ISO 800–25,600 (L:100-640, H:32,000 – 204,800) HDR PQ movies: ISO 100–25,600 Continuous Shooting Mechanical shutter & Electronic 1st curtain: Up to 12 fps Electronic shutter: Up to 40 fps Max Shutter Speed 1/16,000 sec. (Electronic Shutter) Viewfinder 1.3cm (0.5 type) OLED, approx. 3690,000 dots 59.94/119.88 fps Refresh Rate Movie 4K UHD / 4K UHD Crop (3840 x 2160) 59.94 fps / 29.97 fps / 23.98 fps (NTSC) 50.00 fps / 25.00 fps (PAL) Full HD (1920 x 1080) 179.82 fps / 119.88 fps / 59.94 fps / 29.97 fps / 23.98 fps (NTSC) 150.00 fps / 100.00 fps / 50.00 fps / 25.00 fps (PAL) HDMI RAW output (external recording) ProRes RAW 6K (6000 x 3374) 59.94 fps / 29.97 fps / 23.98 fps (NTSC) 50.00 fps / 25.00 fps (PAL) ProRes RAW 3.7K (3744 x 2106) 59.94 fps / 29.97 fps / 23.98 fps (NTSC) 50.00 fps / 25.00 fps (PAL) Maximum movie recording time 6 hr. 00 min. 00s. (Normal movie) 1hr. 00 min. 00s. (High Frame Rate movie 180p) Recording Media • Dual Card Slots (SD, SDHC*, SDXC*) *UHS-II cards compatible Power Supply LP-E6NH / LP-E6N / LP-E6 USB charging / Optional Power Supports charging via USB Power Adapter PD-E1 / AC Power (AC Adapter AC-E6N and DC Coupler DR-E6) Size Approx. 138.4 × 98.4 × 88.4 mm Weight Approx. 670 g (incl. battery and memory cards) Network Wi-Fi / Bluetooth Low Energy Technology