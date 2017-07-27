Canon launches 3rd Generation imageRUNNER ADVANCE series

Expanding its products outreach, Canon India Pvt. Ltd, introduces the third generation imageRUNNER ADVANCE series & a robust A3 color multifunction device (MFD) iRC3020 engineered to deliver outstanding business documents, superb usability, and workplace productivity at an affordable price.

Canon recognizes the need of advanced printing solutions for seamless business execution. Targeted towards the emerging segment of start-up communities and SME’s in India the new range of multi-function devices deliver outstanding business documents, enhancing workplace productivity. The third generation Canon imageRUNNER ADVANCE series is designed to enable businesses to boost productivity and security. The newly launched model under the next generation printers include the iR-ADV C355i – A4 Color, iR-ADV C3500 series (3 variants), iR- ADV 4500 series (4 variants) – A3 Mono, iR-ADV C5500i Series (4 variant) – A3 Color and iR C3020 – A3 Color.

Speaking about the latest launch, Mr. Ozawa, President and CEO, Canon Asia Marketing Group said, “I am happy to visit during this special year, which marks the 20th anniversary of Canon India. During those 20 years, Canon India has shown remarkable growth. India plays an increasingly vital role in the growth of Canon in Asia. This launch of the third generation imageRUNNER ADVANCE series will further strengthen the important position of Business Imaging Solutions within Canon India’s total business and be a vital contributor to the overall growth of Canon. With regards to Canon Asia Marketing Group, we have set ourselves the goal of reaching a turnover of 10 billion USD by 2020 and we are positive that Canon India will be a fundamental contributor in realising this vision.”

Speaking of the latest addition to the organizations’ product portfolio, Mr. Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India said, “Our legacy of two decades has further strengthened our commitment of providing enhanced propositions in our products and service outreach. Continuing the victory of our endeavors, we are delighted to announce that we have attained a double digit growth of 14% in H1, 2017, over the same period in the previous year. With the continuous support of our customers, partners and employees, we have had a stupendous H1, 2017 and now, we are eagerly anticipating, a successful 2nd half of the year. Showcasing our expertise in the digital printing space, with the launch of the third generation imageRUNNER ADVANCE Series, we aim to add more ‘colors to India’ and strengthen our mark in the color printing segment. We are confident that this launch will enable us in empowering small and medium business enterprises in the country, thereby providing our contribution to the emerging India.”

The year 2017 is devoted to commemorate completion of 20 years of Canon’s brand’s intervention in the country. With this launch, Canon India reinforces its focus on regional penetration empowering the jobbers and enterprise segment in the tier 2 and 3 cities. Canon is focused on augmenting the photography and imaging culture in the country and introducing technological advancements across its imaging solutions.

Mr. K Bhaskhar, Vice-President, Business Imaging Solutions, Canon India, said, “Keeping the changing needs of modern workgroups in mind, we are proud to introduce the new generation series featuring a high level of connectivity and innovative smart features such as ADVANCE Personalised and Intelligent Recovery. These features were designed to create a secure yet user-centric platform for enhanced process and cost efficiencies at the workplace. As the modern-day habits and preferences call for more mobility and flexibility in the current working environments, businesses are increasingly adopting smart office solutions to drive employee productivity. The latest iR-ADV series are designed based on this workplace trend, featuring many innovative functionalities that meet the expectations for greater user experience. As with the other series in Generation 3, we aim to empower our customers with the personalization of individual workflows for maximizing productivity in day-to-day tasks.”

He further added, “We are envisioning this color series to play an integral role in catering to a wide base of customers in the commercial, enterprise and government sector. We have always emphasized on offering unparalleled technology through our wide product portfolio and we are confident that the latest series will drive workforce productivity and enhance user experience to meet our customers’ evolving needs.”

The new range of products exhibit Canon India’s technological prowess in the printing solution space.