Cantabil Retail India Ltd. celebrates the launch of its 25th retail store launch in Pink City ‘Jaipur’

New Delhi, March 7th, 2023: Cantabil Retail India Ltd., one of India’s leading apparel manufacturers and retailers, celebrated the grand opening of its 25th store in Jaipur. Spread across an area of 610 sq. ft., this brand’s store is located at one of Jaipur’s prime locations, the Mall of Jaipur, Vaishali Nagar, and is easily accessible to customers.

With a growing demand for its products in the pink city, Cantabil Retail India Ltd. is excited to expand its reach and cater to the fashion-forward youth of Jaipur. Being a hub for many young consumers who constantly seek the latest fashion trends, Jaipur presents an opportunity for growth and expansion that Cantabil is keen to capitalize on. The brand has observed a significant rise in demand from the city over the years, owing to its large youth consumer base that seeks to showcase its creativity through its personal style.

The new store launch is a significant milestone for Cantabil Retail India Ltd., as it expands its presence in Rajasthan and further solidifies its position as a leading fashion brand in India. Cantabil Retail India Ltd. offers a wide range of clothing and accessories for men, women, and children. The brand is known for its high-quality products that are both fashionable and affordable. Its latest collection features a variety of designs, patterns, and colors that are perfect for every occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Deepak Bansal, Managing Director, Cantabil Retail India Ltd., said, “We are thrilled to launch our 25th store in Jaipur, a city that has shown tremendous love and support for our brand. The city has always been known for its vibrant culture, and we are excited to bring our latest collection to its people. With the launch of this new store, we hope to provide our customers with an exceptional shopping experience and further strengthen our presence in Rajasthan.”

Cantabil Retail India Ltd. looks forward to providing an exceptional shopping experience for its customers in Jaipur and hopes to continue to expand its presence in other cities across India in the future. Cantabil Retail India Ltd. is eyeing Rs 1000 crore revenue with an increased focus on Tier II, and III markets. Aiming to expand its retail presence, Cantabil is on a growth trajectory, with its current store count reaching 445, spread across India. The company is opening 6 -7 stores every month.