Cantabil’s Fashionable Spring-Summer 2023 Collection Unveiled

New Delhi, May 2023: Cantabil Retail India Ltd., one of India’s leading apparel manufacturers and retailers, has welcomed the new season with the launch of the Spring-Summer 2023 collection through a digital film. The digital film will be amplified across multiple digital touch points including Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Cantabil’s latest digital film showcases its Spring-Summer collection, catering to all three segments – Men, Women, and Kids. The new apparel range is a perfect amalgamation of style and substance and is bound to be a sought-after item for everyone who wants to keep up with the latest trends this season. Here is the link to the video – https://youtu.be/RocZyASoGps

Curated by Circle Models Management Private Limited, the digital film has been shot against the vibrant and diverse backdrop of La Toscana Resort, providing a unique setting for capturing the essence of Cantabil’s new spring-summer collection. With the city’s countryside scenic beauty and tropical setting, the film showcases the season’s vibrant colors while bringing Cantabil’s vision to life in a stunning visual narrative.

Cantabil’s latest Spring-Summer 2023 collection is a comprehensive selection that caters to a range of occasions, including work-from-home, travel, work, and casual hangouts with friends and family. This range embodies high fashion with its contemporary designs, striking a perfect balance between fashion-forward aesthetics and refreshing summery tones. The prints and patterns have drawn inspiration from the natural and virtual worlds, keeping in mind the growing trend of sustainable fashion. Curated to offer versatile outfits that fuse comfort with effortless style, the range takes into account the latest trends of 2023 with innovative designs, fresh color palettes, fine prints, and new styles. The range offers luxuriously soft and fluid stretchable fabrics that combine timeless elegance with exceptional comfort.

Unveiling the brand’s latest collection, Deepak Bansal, Director, Cantabil Retail India Ltd., expressed, “We are thrilled to launch our Spring-Summer 2023 collection, which has been meticulously curated to reflect the latest fashion trends and cater to the needs of our discerning customers. Our latest apparel assortment is inspired by the lively hues of the season and the natural beauty of tropical destinations. Cantabil has always been synonymous with providing a harmonious combination of style and substance and we are certain that our customers will appreciate the innovative and elegant designs that our team has conceived”.

Cantabil’s Men’s Collection for Spring and Summer 2023 promises a classy, elegant, and comfortable look. The collection includes trendy shirts, trousers, shorts, and more, perfect for staying cool during summer. It offers a wide range of fashionable T-shirts for men, perfect when paired with comfortable sliders and cool shorts for a relaxed and refreshing look. Impeccably crafted wrinkle-free and stay-white shirts with fine taped seams are also available for a flawless and untiring work look. Additionally, the range encompasses stylish linen shirts for summer styling, which pair perfectly with pure cotton chinos or slim-fit jeans. Apart from this, the collection also offers a range of formal wear, including linen blazers, formal suits with blazers, and three-piece suits made with knitted and dobby TRs, windowpane PVs, and jacquards, perfect for creating a fully layered style.

The Spring Summer women’s collection is designed to keep up with the season’s demand for edgy silhouettes that are comfortable, versatile, easy to wear, and flattering. Animal-inspired prints, which have always been a classic, are reinvented in the collection, to suit the vibe of the season. The exquisite range of jeans like bootcut jeans adds a touch of sophistication to any occasion, making it a memorable event. Cantabil upholds the tradition of creating elegant ethnic kurtis, tops, tunics, dresses, t-shirts, jeggings, jeans, and formal wear, which are adorned with a stunning array of prints, including ditsy, floral, tribal, geometric, polka, and tropical prints. Additionally, the collection features Indian-inspired work with sequins and other handcrafted embellishments that enhance the overall aesthetic of the Spring-Summer range.

The Kid’s Spring Summer Collection is a stunning blend of Indigo Hues, Vintage & Flora Fauna Themes. It features Classic Sport Dresses with delicate gathers and frills in Bold and Vibrant colors, Stylish Color pop-up Tops, Tunics & Trendy T-Shirts that can be effortlessly paired with eye-catching jeans. As summer heats up, light, cool, and breezy clothing is a must, which is why soft canvas & poplin shorts and shirts in soft pastel hues with a striped pattern are a part of the range. As tees are the preferred choice in kids’ apparel, Cantabil is proud to offer a plethora of styles such as raglan, printed, collared, and of course, graphic tees. The range offers a complete look with a fine blend of comfort and styling through stretchable denim, multi-color checked shirts, eloquently crafted tops, T-shirts, joggers, and cargo.

The new collection promises quality, comfort, and value for money for men, women, and children and is available across all Cantabil stores and major online marketplaces like – Myntra, Ajio, Flipkart, Amazon, etc. Currently, Cantabil is present across 200+ cities with 450+ store presence and plans to open more stores in the coming months.