Capalona launches its new business loan comparison engine to help SMEs compare business finance products. Flintshire, UK. 13th July 2023 – Capalona.co.uk is excited to announce its new and improved business loan comparison service, which now includes example costs of lender products, rates, monthly loan cost, and total repayable. There’s also now a ‘more details’ expandable panel to give borrowers more product information.

These updates make it even easier for business owners to make informed decisions about their funding options. The fintech brand has removed the need for business owners to speak with a broker, instead offering a self-serve tool presenting business finance options in just seconds.

Customers can now see and compare rates from each lender and product they’re matched with at a glance, improving their experience when searching and applying for business funding online.

The business loan comparison service is 100% free to use, and there’s no obligation to accept any loan offer.

North-Wales-based Capalona works with various trusted UK lenders using Open Banking to assess borrower eligibility, providing real-time lending options. They integrate with a range of bank and non-bank lenders, offering business loans, revolving credit facilities, invoice finance, merchant cash advance, and more.

The online business finance marketplace is free for business owners to use – everyone from Startups to established SMEs can use Capalona to access funding options and example rates with multiple lenders.

“Navigating the business finance landscape can be challenging, I’ve been there myself.” Says Rich Wilcock, Co-Founder at Capalona. “Searching for business finance is usually overwhelming for business owners; that’s why we created Capalona. We wanted a solution that made finding and comparing business finance as simple as possible. Our platform helps guide business owners to suitable lenders in minutes.”

“We’re continually evolving our comparison platform, and our next step is to embrace real-time data through Open Banking and Open Accounting. By harnessing this technology, we can not only serve our customers better by offering real-time offers but our lenders, too.” Says Simon Moorcroft, Co-Founder at Capalona.

“Combining indicative rates from lenders with our user-friendly interface, we help empower business owners to make informed financial decisions with ease.” Says Jamie Moorcroft, Co-Founder at Capalona.