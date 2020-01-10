CAPED Trust India offers screenings and awareness sessions in and around New Delhi

CAPED Trust – Cancer Awareness, Prevention and Early Detection Trust, India, as the name suggests, a platform working towards the cause since 2014 has announced a series of activities to be commenced in the month of January which is also the cervical cancer awareness month, in order to create mass awareness of the said disease. CAPED India will be organizing 14 awareness sessions in schools, colleges and corporate; 14 screening sessions in low-income areas of Delhi NCR and eventually wrapping it up with an event in association with the Coke Studio Live.

Over the last three years, the estimated number of cases of cervical cancer has witnessed an increase from 99,000 to 1 lakh to 1.01 lakh, as per government statistics. Thus, every 8 minutes 1 Indian woman dies due to cervical cancer. Data quoted from the National Cancer Registry Program of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Cervical cancer is one of India’s ironies. The irony is that despite cervical cancer being the only 100% preventable cancer among women; it is the largest killing women cancer in the country. In the five+ years since conception, CAPED India has been organizing sessions with the relevant target segments to educate and facilitate screening.

In the previous years, CAPED in association with different esteemed organizations have been doing various activities to reach out to more people and make them aware on this women-related cancer. CAPED created a fundraiser project – ‘Theatre for a Cause’ to raise funds and to create mass awareness on the cause. ‘Queen of Rock’ and ‘I Have A Dream’ are few names of the stage shows organized by CAPED. Apart from this CAPED has also organized Art for a Cause – ‘JAPA’ Art by the renowned artist – Rahim Mirza and have been part of various fitness events – Women 10K run; Pinkathon. Now coming up with music for a cause (Coke Studio live) in association with Atrangi Factory.

Talking about the cause, Mridu Gupta, CEO, CAPED says, “CAPED Trust has chosen the cause of women-related cancers with a focus on cervical cancer. The mission is to identify and create different arenas to spread awareness and knowledge among women and empower them to take action for their health. The awareness and screening sessions are aimed to increase our outreach exponentially. We are aiming to screen 1 Lac+ rural women for cervical cancer.”