CAPEX Announces Maria Evripidou Joins as the New Head of Product

Worldwide – August 3rd, 2023 – CAPEX.com, a leading global multi-asset financial services provider, proudly announces the appointment of Maria Evripidou as the broker’s new Head of Product. With an impressive track record in the financial services industry, Evripidou brings a wealth of experience to elevate CAPEX’s product offering.

Reporting directly to Octavian Patrascu, Global CEO of CAPEX.com, Evripidou’s primary focus will be on fostering the continued growth momentum of CAPEX’s product offering while executing strategic business plans aligned with the Group’s vision to become the number one global brokerage for online trading.

“We are thrilled to have Maria Evripidou join our team as the new Head of Product for our global operations. With her wealth of experience in the finance sector, we are confident that Maria will infuse a fresh perspective and innovative ideas for our endeavours. We eagerly anticipate collaborating closely with her to sustain our business momentum and deliver exceptional results for our esteemed clients, and partners.”, commented Octavian Patrascu, Global CEO of CAPEX.com on the new hire.

Maria Evripidou, the newly appointed Head of Product, expressed her enthusiasm about joining the leading brokerage:

“Being part of CAPEX.com fills me with immense excitement – it’s an energetic and forward-thinking brokerage; with a commitment to embracing progressive ideas in the financial services sector, and prioritising exceptional client service, we are presented with a remarkable opportunity to continue to build on CAPEX’s success journey together. Collaborating with a team of highly skilled professionals, whose ranks are continuously expanding, ignites my passion to further elevate the firm’s already impressive accomplishments in the realm of multi-asset trading and FinTech.”

Throughout her illustrious career, Evripidou has held various significant roles, including Operations Officer, Business Intelligence Officer and Head of Product. In her new capacity, she will lead CAPEX’s endeavours to continue to enhance its product offering. This entails overseeing the brokerage’s existing asset classes and technology, as well as adding new products to ensure the firm continues to stay at the forefront of the industry’s offering, while being a leader with innovation.