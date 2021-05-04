Capgemini commits Rupees 50 Crore to augment Medical Infrastructure in India

Bangalore, May 04, 2021 – Capgemini today committed Rupees 50 Crore to augment the efforts of the central and state administrations in India towards fighting the second wave of COVID-19. This fund will be used to build COVID care ICU facilities, oxygen generation plants, other long-term medical infrastructure and provide relief operations.

As part of this effort, Capgemini is in discussions with various State government authorities to set up healthcare facilities across those cities where Capgemini has its presence. This contribution will be in addition to the Capgemini CSR statutory fund in India.

“India is at the heart of what we do in Capgemini, and the health and safety of our employees and the communities we live in, remain our top priority. This second wave of the COVID pandemic in India has been particularly challenging, and we want to ensure all our support to fight this pandemic and come out stronger. At this critical time, we are committed to accelerating medical assistance in India through the Capgemini Social Response Unit. This fund will help to enhance the efforts of the Central and State authorities in building long-term medical infrastructure in India,” said Aiman Ezzat, CEO of Capgemini.

In addition, Capgemini is also contributing Rupees 5 Crores to UNICEF to provide immediate support across India for critical COVID response care, by setting up 3 oxygen generation plants and RT PCR testing machines to augment the government efforts to fight against COVID-19.

“At Capgemini, we are fully committed to providing timely medical, financial, and emotional support to all our team members and their dependents during these unprecedented times. As we continue to support our colleagues, we are also striving to extend help to the communities we live in by providing access to critical care, which is required immediately for the fight against COVID-19 as well as medical needs in the coming years,” said Ashwin Yardi, CEO of Capgemini in India.

During 2020, in line with Capgemini’s social commitment, Capgemini’s Social Response Unit (SRU) provided 65 fully equipped ICU beds to three BMC hospitals in Mumbai, as well as 100 Oxygen Concentrators (OC) and 65 High Flow Nasal Cannulas (HFNC) to 15 government hospitals across Bengaluru. These ICU beds, which are fully equipped with ventilators, ECG monitors, and other critical ICU patient-monitoring devices, are currently being used to treat patients critically affected by COVID-19.