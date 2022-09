Capgemini continues to extend its digital transformation capabilities in Asia Pacific with the acquisition of Aodigy Asia Pacific Pte Limited

New Delhi, September 9, 2022 announced today the acquisition of Aodigy Asia Pacific Pte Limited, a Singapore-based company (“Aodigy Asia Pacific”), specializing in digital transformation on the Salesforce platform. With its customer experience consultants and developers, the deal further strengthens Capgemini’s ability to deliver end-to-end digital transformation at scale across the region.

“Companies and public sector departments are looking for ways to deliver exceptional personalized experiences while continuously reinventing their businesses and offerings,” said Olaf Pietchner, CEO of APAC at Capgemini and member of the Group Executive Committee. “We are responding to this client demand by creating one of the region’s largest and most awarded customer experience teams specializing in the Salesforce ecosystem. I am delighted that Aodigy Asia Pacific is now part of this ambition and am looking forward to welcoming them to the team.”

Aodigy Asia Pacific currently offers a full suite of Salesforce ecosystem customer engagement solutions, including sales optimization, customer interaction, cloud migration and business process automation, through its operations in Singapore and Vietnam.

“Our expertise and insight in customer relationship management, business and technology are a strong fit with Capgemini’s digital transformation capabilities,” said Tjioe Yeow Chong, Co-Founder and Partner of Aodigy Asia Pacific. “Joining Capgemini means we will be able to offer new career opportunities for our highly skilled people and provide our clients in Singapore and Vietnam with access to the scale and breadth of Capgemini’s world-class end to end business solutions.”

This acquisition is Capgemini’s fifth in Asia Pacific over the past 24 months and supports its vision to deliver sustainable business value to clients across the region with market-leading digital, data and cloud services.