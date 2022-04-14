Capgemini Enhances its Sustainability Quotient Through Unique Energy Command Center

New Delhi– April 2022 – Capgemini has launched a unique Energy Command Center (ECC) – a global first initiative for Capgemini, that harnesses data-driven approach and digitalisation to monitor and manage performance of its energy assets and aid in its sustainability initiatives across its campuses in India. ECC will measure and predict various metrics like indoor air quality, energy intensity, water intensity, health of critical assets, critical operations, renewable energy generation, and the overall performance across all energy assets. Additionally, ECC will also monitor and improve building energy and asset performance across Capgemini’s campuses as well as predict condition-based maintenance.

The ECC will help Capgemini to monitor its energy utilising assets across its campuses as well as optimally enhance comfort level of its employees by monitoring various assets. The ECC will aid in improving indoor air quality for the employees, becoming self-sustainable by reducing operational costs, lowering green house gas emissions as well as digitalisation through IoT based sensors and controllers. At Capgemini, its employees are guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future and ECC in India is a step towards achieving an ‘inclusive and sustainable future’.

The ECC will enable Capgemini to enhance its sustainability, especially in real estate operation and help maintain a healthy Data Center Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE), a standard industry measure on how energy efficient a data center is. ECC is scalable both operationally as well as geographically. Digitalization and use of IoT for futuristic energy solutions and optimization of unprecedented energy supply contributes to Capgemini achieving its sustainability goals.

The ECC will help to manage and maintain balance between energy supply and demand thus, ensuring sustainable energy consumption across Capgemini campuses in India. The command center will also enable proactive management of Capgemini’s buildings and assets and a minor performance deviation of an asset will be immediately detected and actioned on time. Furthermore, ECC will improve critical equipment performance by using unique analytics platform to diagnose and remedy operational faults at an early stage. The estimated reduction in energy usage due to ECC is 20% which is equivalent to 3500 Tonnes CO2e per annum.

Capgemini has already set its sustainability goals and has taken various steps to become carbon neutral by 2025 as well as achieve carbon neutrality across its supply chain by 2030 and becoming a net zero business well ahead of 2050. Additionally, it also has ambitious goal of helping its clients save 10 million tons of CO2 by 2030.