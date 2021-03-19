Capital Area Transit System Adds 3 BYD Buses

Los Angeles, CA : BYD (Build Your Dreams) announced the delivery of three American-made K8M battery-electric buses to Capital Area Transit System (CATS) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The highly reliable and safe K8M 35-ft electric bus is equipped with a 435kWh LFP battery and can be fully charged within 3 hours. The bus, manufactured at BYD’s factory in Lancaster, California, has 32-passenger seating capacity and 28-passenger standing capacity.

The bus order is the second purchase by CATS from BYD. The transit agency put three K8M buses into revenue service in September 2019. CATS’ capital improvement plan calls for additional electric vehicle purchases in the coming years.

“CATS is excited to grow our electric vehicle fleet. This recent purchase reflects a commitment that both the agency and the Board of Commissioners made, to diversify the fleet and transition to a cleaner and more energy efficient set of buses,” said CATS CEO, Bill Deville. “These electric buses will be utilized on our Plank-Nicholson BRT route, a project underway in partnership with the City-Parish and Build Baton Rouge,” continued Deville.

“We’re honored that the forward-thinking leaders of CATS have once again chosen BYD buses to serve its passengers,” said Patrick Duan, BYD Senior Vice President North America. “Our innovative battery-electric buses will help keep the air clean and lower the transit agency’s operating costs and at the same time provide customers with a comfort ride.”

The K8M set a high-scoring record in the Federal Transit Administration Model Bus Testing Program in Altoona, Pa., establishing a new benchmark for the American electric bus industry.

The record-setting performance included high marks in structural durability, reliability, maintainability, and safety. As a result, U.S. transit agencies can confidently use FTA funding to buy the K8M.

In November, CATS was honored with the “Rising Star” award by the Louisiana Clean Fuels organization for the introduction of the BYD buses, which reduced greenhouse gases by 40 tons in just the first few months of operation. Earlier this year, CATS ordered three more K8M buses which will bring the total fleet to nine buses.