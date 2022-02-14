Capri Global reports highest ever Consolidated PAT of Rs 649mn in Q3 FY’22

x

The Board of Directors of Capri Global Capital Ltd. (CGCL), a non-deposit taking and systemically important NBFC (NBFC-ND-SI) today announced the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Earnings

CGCL reported a Consolidated Profit after Tax of Rs 649mn, up 32% YoY. This is the highest ever consolidated PAT surpassing the previous high of Rs 608mn reported in Q2FY21. This was supported by a 45% YoY growth in net income to Rs1,716mn. Net interest margin for Q3FY22 was 10.3%. Expanding branch and people cost was reflected in the 63% YoY growth in operating expenses. However, the cost-income ratio softened on a sequential basis to 38.4%. Despite higher operating expenses, the operating profit growth was noted at a strong 35% YoY, reflecting the strength in core earnings. The annualized RoE touched 14.1% while RoA crossed the 4% level after a year to touch 4.2%. The company maintains its +15% RoE guidance for the medium term.

Balance Sheet

Disbursals increased 2.7x YoY to touch Rs 9,064mn while the AUM increased 42% YoY touching Rs 57,693mn. The AUM growth was balanced, driven by MSME, Affordable Housing, and Construction Finance segments. The company commenced co-lending arrangements with the State Bank of India and Union Bank of India during Dec’21 and expects to generate strong growth through both these channels in the next six months.

Liability Management

Outstanding borrowings increased 25% YoY to touch Rs 41,694mn. Borrowings were long term and well-diversified across 17 lending institutions. The cost of funds was 8.2%, lower 80bps YoY and unchanged QoQ. CGCL is well-funded and maintains a well-matched asset-liability profile.

Asset Quality

Gross Stage 3 ratio was 3%, up 95bps YoY but lower 27bps QoQ. The Gross Stage 3 assets increased marginally over Q2FY22 to Rs 1,724mn.

Strong Capital Adequacy

Both CGCL and its housing finance subsidiary CGHFL are well-capitalized with an overall capital adequacy ratio at 35.2% and 30.0% respectively as of Q3FY22.

Founder & Managing Director Mr. Rajesh Sharma Announces CGCL’s Foray Into Gold Loans