Capsicum Kitchens hacks – 5 design ideas for your modern kitchen space

Due to the pandemic, most of us are spending the majority of our time at home with family and friends and this has made our space more important than ever before. To have a well-functioning and practical kitchen, getting the right designs is a crucial factor. These creative Capsicum Kitchens tips will inspire you to design a modular kitchen on a budget, whether your kitchen area is little or large.

Choosing colours, textures, and patterns

One of the much-needed trends in 2022 is to make the kitchen look more exceptional. Colour contrasts are set to hit the Indian market in a big way, with the long-popular white taking a backseat. The focus will be on contrasting colours that do not jar but add stylistic interest and depth. Darker colour palettes will be popular, as will nature-inspired themes. it’s all about a stress-free environment that people would like to come home to and unwind in.

Custom Organization

The modular kitchen is all about convenience and customization. With the arrival of modular kitchens, the open kitchen concept has taken centre stage. It makes the kitchen look brighter and airy. Nowadays it’s very rare and homeowners choose not to have open shelves or a kitchen designed only for storage but not style. Designers are focusing more on making the kitchen look more creative, colourful and functional.

Unique Cabinet profiles

Homeowners today expect to have modern cabinets for their kitchens that will have features like automated appliances, invisible hinges, glass cabinets, pull-down accessories, mechanized doors, and more organizers. Magic cabinets or corner units look like a system that offers phenomenal storage. Simply by opening the cabinet, the contents of the cupboard open, helping create a peaceful and modern kitchen.

Seamless Backsplashes and Countertops

This year there will be more unification of the kitchen countertop and backsplash as a trend. It creates a cohesive and clean look, adding sophistication to whichever kitchen theme might be in place.

Upgraded appliances

When it comes to choosing big-ticket appliances, design options that are customizable and flexible will be key in 2022. Modern kitchens can potentially have technology integrated into everything, from the faucets to the lighting. Homeowners are ready and willing to experiment with integrated technology into the kitchen. From coloured appliances to custom panelling, the focus will be on choices that seamlessly integrate the appliances into the cabinetry.