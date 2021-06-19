Card Z3N, LLC. Acquires CyberPayments Solutions, LLC.

Las Vegas, NV, June 18, 2021: Today Card Z3N, LLC. (Las Vegas, NV) is pleased to announce an agreement has been reached with CyberPayments Solutions, LLC (Memphis, TN) to acquire specific assets for an undisclosed amount.

Card Z3N, LLC. acquisition of CyberPayments Solutions, LLC further strengthens Card Z3N’s position in the market, broaden Card Z3N’s business platform to deliver high-quality products and services to Card Z3N’s customers and will result in greater efficiencies. Card Z3N, LLC. provides complete financial services for businesses from low risk to high-risk industries globally.

CyberPayments was considered a value-added reseller in the merchant services industry. One of CyberPayments strengths was its philanthropic initiatives through their relationship with Extra Credit Donations, enabling business owners to support non-profits through fee association with businesses merchant accounts. The CyberPayments brand will be going away. All CyberPayments will transition to under the Card Z3N brand.

Card Z3N works with four out of the top five acquirers in the United States, two out of the top five acquirers in the EU and has over a dozen other partner banking relationships and five different payment gateways. In additional Card Z3N offers online payroll, AI powered AR management and collections, risk management and chargeback management. Card Z3N also offers over a dozen different POS (Point of Sales) systems and equipment lines.

As with all important business decisions, Card Z3N will work closely with all clients, partners, and employees to make the integration process as smooth as possible with as little change. The integration of both companies will take place over the next two weeks. Of course, in the meantime customers will continue to receive the same high quality of service, which they have come to expect.