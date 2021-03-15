CarDekho forays into Connected Vehicle Tech with UPLINK

Mumbai, 15 March 2021: CarDekho, the leading auto-tech firm, today launched UPLINK, an advanced and compact GPS Vehicle Tracking System. UPLINK is powered by a compact plug-and-play device that can be connected to any vehicle allowing users to gain real-time access to a host of information such as Live tracking, Rash Driving Alerts, Trips History, Driving Analysis, Geofence Alerts, Usage Stats, and much more. So vehicle owners can ensure round the clock safety, security and surveillance of the vehicle with Uplink.

Uplink Telematics Unit i.e. GPS device is one of the most compact devices in its segment, ensuring easy and hidden installation and being plug and play means that it does not require any technician for installation and there is no fear of wire cutting during installation. Further, it paves the way for advanced connectivity, ensuring continuous communication between the customer with well-designed and User friendly Mobile Apps available on both Android and iOS Platform along with a web portal as well.

Mr. Sushant Bhatt, Business Head, Tech Solutions, CarDekho Group, said: “Today technology is an integral part of our life, extending to our valuable assets like Home and Vehicles through IoT. Uplink enables vehicle owners to stay connected with their vehicle 24X7 ensuring total peace of mind. Being true to our name “Cardekho”, you can keep track of your vehicle on your device”.

“Uplink is a testament to CarDekho’s mission of digitizing the auto ecosystem and making the vehicle ownership journey easy for the customer. Uplink addresses the market need for a reliable Connected Vehicle Solution at affordable pricing with a dedicated customer support team to assure uninterrupted service to customers. We are confident that with the launch of UPLINK, CarDekho will create another benchmark in automobile technology.”

CarDekho Uplink offers complete peace of mind. The device can be easily installed by the user in the 12V port or the OBD port (depending upon the variant) of the car. As the device fits into an existing accessory port of the vehicle, it is safe and does not affect the guarantee and warranty of the vehicle. Further CarDekho Uplink comes with optimized circuitry and a smart sleep mode that understands battery consumption and does not drain the vehicle battery when the vehicle is parked for a long duration.

To ensure a hassle-free experience, the Uplink device comes pre-installed with a SIM along with the product with an annual plan. Customer support service is the backbone of any offering at CarDekho and UPLINK also comes with a dedicated call centre team that is available to support the customers. CarDekho Uplink is available at Rs 4999/ along with oneyear subscription and a GPS device with one year Warranty. It can be purchased online on Amazon and Cardekho.