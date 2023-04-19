CarDekho Group’s Sustainability Carnival Creates a Positive Impact on 1000+ Lives

Jaipur: 19th April 2023: Girnar Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of CarDekho Group, hosted a sustainability-themed carnival spanning over a week to celebrate the Group’s foundation day and promote sustainable development. The carnival aimed to support the five United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) that the company has adopted, namely UNSDG 3 for good health and well-being, UNSDG 4 for quality education, UNSDG 5 for gender equality, UNSDG 11 for sustainable cities and communities, and UNSDG 13 for climate action. The foundation’s efforts are towards building a developed, sustainable, and inclusive India.

As part of the sustainability carnival, Girnar Foundation organized several activities to highlight its commitment towards the adoption of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs). One of the activities focused on UNSDG 4 for quality education, where the foundation hosted more than 120+ underprivileged children for a corporate visit. The aim was to create awareness about the importance of education and help the children set career goals. To address climate change, the foundation organized an adopt a plant drive for 300 trees and conducted a nature-based quiz to raise awareness about the environment and the need to protect it.

Other activities included a yoga session, food truck, ration & book donation drive and interaction with a nutritionist to ensure access to quality healthcare and promote mental & physical well-being. A two-day tuckshop was also set up to encourage the idea of building sustainable cities and communities. The carnival witnessed participation of 50+ volunteers which created a positive impact on 1000+ lives.

The Business and Sustainable Development Commission shared in a report ‘Better Business, Better World’ highlights that business models aligned with SDGs have the potential to open up market opportunities worth US$ 12 trillion in four economic systems – food & agriculture, cities, energy & materials and health & well-being. By following these SDGs and unleashing its transformative capacity, CarDekho Group is positioned to make a larger impact towards development in a sustainable way benefitting the generations to come.

Sharing his thoughts, Amit Jain, CEO & Cofounder CarDekho Group, said, “We have moved past sustainability being an option to a necessity. At CarDekho Group, we firmly believe that we have a responsibility towards society and the future of our nation. With a proactive approach towards corporate social responsibility, the Girnar Foundation aims to be a catalyst for positive change, creating meaningful solutions and driving sustainable impact. Building a better tomorrow is only possible by considering the interconnectedness of social, economic, and environmental factors.”

Sharing her vision, Pihu Jain, Head of the Girnar Foundation, said, “Our adoption of the UN Sustainable Development Goals is a crucial step towards mitigating the environmental and societal issues we face. Through our various initiatives such as the food truck, plant adaptation drive, and corporate visit, we aim to demonstrate our unwavering commitment to build a sustainable future. Let us continue to work together towards a greener, more equitable world for all.”

Furthermore, the Girnar Foundation envisions becoming a platform through which the business contributes to society, promotes inclusion, and empowers its employees to become responsible citizens who actively engage in volunteer activities.