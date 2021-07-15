CarDekho launches hassle-free online retailing of pre-owned cars

CarDekho Group, India’s leading auto-tech company, has launched an online hassle-free pre-owned car retailing service. This new service offers an AL/ ML driven end-to-end digital car discovery and buying experience to customers.

Customers can now search more than 5,000 certified used cars according to their preferred manufacturer, model, variants, manufacturing year, kms driven, budget, etcand buy their desired car from the CarDekho platform at the click of a button.

CarDekho offers ‘No Questions Asked’ 7days money-back guarantee where customers can test-own the car for 7 days, and get 100 percent refund if not satisfied. CarDekho also offers 6 months comprehensive warranty and Pan India Roadside assistance (RSA) to the customers. RC transfer is taken care of by CarDekho and free insurance is also bundled with the car. Such benefits have been unheard of in the used car retailing space.

The service is currently available in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Agra, Lucknow and Kanpur and will soon be expanded to newer markets.

Mr Amit Jain, CEO& Cofounder, CarDekho Group, said, “Since the pandemic, we have seen a marked shift in customer preference for personal mobility and the demand for quality used cars has grown exponentially. With greater adaptation of technology and most transactions moving online, customers are now looking for ease as well as safety. We have introduced the first ever pure e-commerce platform for used car retailing in India that gives buyers the same ease of experience which they derive from other regular e-commerce transactions. The cars sold through CarDekho go through a 217 points stringent quality check to ensure our cars give the best performance to our customers”.

The car retail offering is backed by data science, AI & ML enabled technologies and designed with the customer at its core. The customers can check a detailed 217 points inspection report of the vehicle with just a click from any location globally. Additionally customers can zoom through 360 degree high definition car images to check the minutest details of the car condition and make an informed decision.

Customers also receive detailed information of high quality refurbishment work done by CarDekho on the car. The company’s sophisticated technology platform gives customers a near physical car buying experience on their laptops or mobile phones anytime anywhere.

Once a car has been selected, the customer can quickly complete the purchase journey online. Customers can opt for home delivery of car or choose to pick-up the car from one of the multiple delivery centers of CarDekho. Further, if the customer is seeking a used car loan, the complete loan journey can be done seamlessly on the CarDekho platform.

Being a one-stop solution provider for buying and selling cars, CarDekho has proven expertise in delivering the best to its customers. It sets the highest quality standard for the cars being sold through it. Using Artificial Intelligence and machine learning models on car buying patterns over millions of data points, CarDekho predicts the selection of car models that customers are looking for. Based on every customer’s behaviour on the CarDekho platform, it recommends the best suited cars for customers based on their requirement, tastes and preferences, the AI car pricing engine then determines the best prices for cars for the customers. All this to ensure the customers take home the cars that are not the cheapest but the most suited ones for them and the best value for money.