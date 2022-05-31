CarDekho’s launches 2nd Mega Refurbishment Centre for Used Cars

Mumbai, May 31 2022: CarDekho, India’s leading auto-tech company, has opened its mega refurbishment centre in Mumbai for Used Cars. This is the company’s second mega refurbishment centre in the country after NCR. The Mumbai centre will take full control of the refurb process and set quality benchmark through advanced state-of-the-art infrastructure while optimising cost through scale of operations. The company plans to open 20 such refurbishment centres across India in near future.

With 1000 cars monthly refurbishment capacity, the centre will employ 100+ employees once fully operational. As a result of having best-in-class inhouse refurbishment centers, Cardekho ensures that all vehicles sold on its platform are of the highest quality.

CarDekho offers a 7 days ‘No Questions Asked’ money-back guarantee on all cars where customers can test-own the car and return it if not satisfied. Also included are 6 months of warranty, and complementary Pan-India roadside assistance (RSA) for all car buyers. A free insurance package and RC transfer are also included with the car.

Sharad Saxena, CEO – Used Car Business, CarDekho Group, said, “The opening of our mega refurbishment centre in Mumbai marks another milestone for the company in its quest to provide the best pre-owned vehicles to its customers. The cars refurbished at this centre will carry CarDekho’s trust that offers reliability, affordability and unmatched satisfaction. This centre integrates the Group’s best know-how and reinforces our vision to disrupt the personal mobility space in India. We want our customers to live our promise of ‘Bharosa Kar Ke Dekho’.”

The refurbishment centre is equipped with State-of-the-art Brake, Suspension & Side Slip Tester, Hitech Pneumatic Tools & Equipment, 3D Wheel Alignment, Wheel Balancing, mechanised Tyre changing, Air Conditioning Service, Injector & Spark Plug Cleaning and a fully mechanised Bodyshop with Electric Dent Pullers, Double action sanders with vacuum extractors, Infrared heating Machine & full functional heated Downdraft Paint Booth along with inhouse paint mixing facility for high-quality painting.