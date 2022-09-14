Cardinal Ritter Senior Services’ Apartment Community Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Shrewsbury’s Holy Infant Apartments provides affordable housing solutions to seniors

(St. Louis, Mo., Sept. 13, 2022) — Cardinal Ritter Senior Services (CRSS) – one of South County’s largest independent and assisted living nonprofit communities – recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of its Holy Infant Apartments’ community. Located at 7663 Watson Rd. in Shrewsbury, Mo., the complex features 51 one-bedroom and one-efficiency apartments with six accessible for those with mobility, hearing, or vision disabilities.

Holy Infant Apartments is one of 10 affordable HUD total apartment communities throughout the St. Louis Metropolitan area. Cardinal Ritter Senior Services has 625 apartments located in Bridgeton, Dardenne Prairie, Jennings, North County, South St. Louis City, and Warrenton.

Holy Infant Apartments offers a variety of amenities for senior adults including social and recreational activities both on-site and off-premises, a resident check each morning, and religious services. Apartment residents have access to many social services ranging from Meals on Wheels and money management assistance to long-term care and social security benefits. The apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, large bathrooms with safety bars, and utilities excluding cable, telephone, and internet.

“Our affordable apartments are the ideal space for independent seniors who require limited support,” said Cardinal Ritter Senior Services’ CEO Chris Baechle. “We are proud of Holy Infant Apartments, which provides cost-effective privacy and care that complement an active older adult’s lifestyle, and how it has continued to meet the needs of older adults for the past three decades.”

Founded in 1961, Cardinal Ritter Senior Services (CRSS) creates communities that promote the dignity of human life and reflect the spirit of Jesus Christ. The community’s nearly 7,000 seniors – with 72% of the 2,500 directly served lacking adequate resources – benefit from housing options including independent or assisted living, memory care, affordable apartments, and skilled nursing communities. In addition to its main Shrewsbury campus located at 7601 Watson Rd., the nonprofit has a robust social services department. For more information about CRSS, call (314) 961-8000 or visit our website.