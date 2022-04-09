Cardinal Ritter Senior Services Hires New Assisted Living Administrator

Tasanya Johnson brings nearly 20 years of healthcare experience to the nonprofit

(St. Louis, Mo., April 8, 2022) Cardinal Ritter Senior Services (CRSS) recently named Tasanya Johnson as its new Administrator for its Mary, Queen and Mother Center. Her responsibilities include planning, directing, implementing, and evaluating all nursing home activities to ensure the highest quality care for all its residents. This includes overall communication, fiscal management, personnel supervision, and strategic planning.

Johnson has nearly 20 years of healthcare experience. Prior to joining CRSS, she served as the Senior Executive Director for a local skilled nursing and rehabilitation center. She previously worked in numerous administrator and management positions for various healthcare centers. Johnson earned a Master of Science degree in Accounting, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) graduate degree, and a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration (BBA) from Fontbonne University.

Founded in 1981, Mary, Queen and Mother Center is a 230-bed skilled nursing facility for long-term care, memory care, and short-term rehabilitative services. The center consists of two assisted living communities including St. Elizabeth Hall, which opened its West End location in 1983; and Mother of Perpetual Help (MOPH), which opened its Shrewsbury main campus in 1996. Two member care communities – Grace and Faith – opened in 2013 and have 30 studio apartments located within the MOPH assisted living community.

“Tasanya is a talented individual who has deep-rooted firsthand experience in the local assisted living arena,” said Cardinal Ritter Senior Services’ CEO Chris Baechle. “We are extremely fortunate to have her join our community where she will create a huge impact on our skilled nursing and rehabilitation programs and services.”

Founded in 1961, Cardinal Ritter Senior Services (CRSS) creates communities that promote the dignity of human life and reflect the spirit of Jesus Christ. CRSS impacts nearly 3,750 seniors – with 60% of the 1,711 directly served lacking adequate resources – who benefit from housing options including independent or assisted living, memory care, affordable apartments, and skilled nursing communities. In addition to its main Shrewsbury campus located at 7601 Watson Rd., the nonprofit has 10 affordable HUD total apartment communities throughout the St. Louis Metropolitan area and a robust social services department. For more information, call (314) 961-8000 or visit their website.