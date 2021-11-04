Cardinal Ritter Senior Services Promotes Christine Schwab to Director of Development

Schwab recently promoted after working at St. Louis’ largest senior living communities for more than 10 years

(St. Louis, Mo., Nov. 4, 2021) — Cardinal Ritter Senior Services (CRSS) – South County’s largest independent and assisted living nonprofit community – recently announced the promotion of Christine Schwab to Director of Development.

In this new role, she will create and manage communication strategies to connect with prospective individual and corporate donors. Schwab’s responsibilities include implementing effective marketing campaigns, as well as continuously identifying and soliciting funding opportunities.

Schwab joined CRSS in 2010 as a Development Assistant and was promoted to Development Coordinator in 2018. Prior to joining the organization, she worked at a local hospice and home care nonprofit where she served as its Foundation Coordinator.

“Christine has progressively advanced within our organization based upon her strong leadership and communication skills,” said Cardinal Ritter Senior Services’ CEO Chris Baechle. “She brings extensive expertise and experience to this position, and we welcome the opportunity for Christine to continue playing an instrumental role in our community.”

Founded in 1961, Cardinal Ritter Senior Services (CRSS) creates communities that promote the dignity of human life and reflect the spirit of Jesus Christ. The community’s nearly 7,000 seniors – with 72% of the 2,500 directly served lacking adequate resources – benefit from housing options including independent or assisted living, memory care, affordable apartments, and skilled nursing communities. In addition to its main Shrewsbury campus located at 7601 Watson Rd., the nonprofit has 10 affordable HUD total apartment communities throughout the St. Louis Metropolitan area and a robust social services department. For more information about CRSS, call (314) 961-8000 or visit their website.