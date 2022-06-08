Cardinal Ritter Senior Services Promotes Scott Parkinson to Administrator

Parkinson has worked at the nonprofit’s independent living community for the past 18 years

(St. Louis, Mo., June 8, 2022) — Cardinal Ritter Senior Services (CRSS) – one of South County’s largest independent and assisted living nonprofit communities – recently promoted George “Scott” Parkinson to Administrator for its Our Lady of Life (OLOL) independent living apartments. He previously served as the housing manager at CRSS’ St. Agnes community for the past 18 years.

Parkinson will lead and manage Our Lady of Life, which includes handling the day-to-day administration, financial operations, and development of programs and services at this community. Our Lady of Life is located at 7655 Watson Road in Shrewsbury, one mile east of Laclede Station Road.

Prior to joining CRSS, Parkinson worked at several senior living communities. He previously was a training squadron’s master instructor and a medical specialist for Colorado’s US Air Force Academy Hospital. Parkinson earned his Master of Business Administration degree in Health Care Administration, as well as his Bachelor of Science degree in Occupational Education in Health Administration and Business Management, from Wayland Baptist University in Wichita Falls, Texas. He earned his Associate of Applied Science degrees in both Allied Health Service and Instructor Technology and Military Science from the Community College of the Air Force.

“Scott has played an integral role in the growth and management of our thriving independent living apartments,” said Cardinal Ritter Senior Services’ CEO Chris Baechle. “This much deserved promotion reflects the successful leadership and extensive experience he has contributed to our community throughout the past 18 years.”

Founded in 1961, Cardinal Ritter Senior Services (CRSS) creates communities that promote the dignity of human life and reflect the spirit of Jesus Christ. The community’s nearly 7,000 seniors – with 72% of the 2,500 directly served lacking adequate resources – benefit from housing options including independent or assisted living, memory care, affordable apartments, and skilled nursing communities. In addition to its main Shrewsbury campus located at 7601 Watson Rd., the nonprofit has 10 affordable HUD total apartment communities throughout the St. Louis Metropolitan area and a robust social services department. For more information about CRSS, call (314) 961-8000 or visit their website.