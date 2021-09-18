Cardinal Ritter Senior Services Resident Participates in Honor Flight

World War II veteran Richard Crespi recently honored in Washington, D.C.

(St. Louis, Mo., Sept. 17, 2021) – Richard Crespi, a World War II veteran and resident at Cardinal Ritter Senior Services, was recently honored in Washington, D.C. as part of the nonprofit Honor Flight Network.

The mission of the Honor Flight is to transport America’s veterans to America’s capitol to visit the memorials dedicated to honoring those who have served and sacrificed for our country. The all-expenses paid trip to the memorials in Washington, D.C. gives veterans the chance to share their momentous journey with other veterans, to remember friends and comrades lost, and share their stories and experiences with each other.

Crespi lives at Cardinal Ritter Senior Services, South County’s largest independent and assisted living nonprofit community. He was accompanied by his daughter Jane Crespi on the Honor Flight, as well as a cousin and aunt who live in the D.C. area.

The Honor Flight Network honors veterans who served from World War II to the Korean War and through to Vietnam. The network also serves catastrophically ill and injured veterans from all service eras.

“Richard is a remarkable person who proudly served his country more than seven decades ago,” said Cardinal Ritter Senior Services’ CEO Chris Baechle. “The Honor Flight Network is an amazing organization that recognizes his momentous contribution while paying tribute to Richard’s service and his sacrifices.” Baechle added that his “staff and our entire community greatly appreciate Richard and his role in the war.”

Founded in 1961, Cardinal Ritter Senior Services (CRSS) provides compassionate care through a continuum of high quality residential, healthcare, and social service programs for senior adults. The community’s nearly 7,000 seniors – with 72% of the 2,500 directly served lacking adequate resources – benefit from affordable housing options including independent or assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing facilities. In addition to its main Shrewsbury campus located at 7601 Watson Rd., the nonprofit has 10 affordable HUD total apartment communities throughout the St. Louis Metropolitan area. For more information about CRSS, call (314) 961-8000 or visit their website.