Care Health Insurance launches its supreme product – Care Supreme

16th November, 2022, Bangalore: Care Health Insurance, one of India’s leading Health Insurance specialists unveiled ‘Care Supreme’, a comprehensive Health Insurance product that is here to redefine the value you get from your Health cover. The product is made with an objective and foresight of the possible unforeseen circumstances due to medical emergencies, a policyholder might face in the future.

‘Care Supreme’ offers the insured, a liberty to lead life of one’s own choice and stay worry-free. Under this plan, the policyholder would get access to world-class healthcare, up to 500% increase in Sum Insured within the cumulative bonus Super, unlimited automatic recharge of Sum Insured to cover multiple hospitalizations for previously treated or new illness, No sublimits on treatments like AYUSH or Advanced treatments like robotic surgery and Organ Donor Treatment. Further, the policy also ensures your fitness by giving unlimited access to Online Fitness & Wellness and Nutritionist sessions.

Talking on launch of this feature-enriched product, Mr. Ajay Shah, Director & Head – Retail, Care Health Insurance said, “With the ever-evolving healthcare technologies, medical costs are on a constant rise and it is integral to safeguard oneself for any unanticipated medical emergency. Care Supreme not only financially secures the policy-holder but also ensures that if required, they have access to the best available treatment, maximum benefit of their Sum Insured/coverage and supreme rewards for staying fit. This product, in all respects is here to redefine the value one derives from their Health Insurance.”

Moreover, the policy also offers its customers up to 30% discount on renewal premium and an option to pay premium as per the city they live in. The aim is to not only to encourage one to work harder towards achieving their fitness goals but also rewarding them for the same.