Carelon Global Solutions launches Electric Vehicles for associate commute in Bengaluru ahead of Earth Day

Bengaluru, 21st April 2023: Carelon Global Solutions India LLP (“Carelon”), one of India’s fastest-growing GCCs, is taking a step forward in its sustainability journey. On the 21st of April, ahead of Earth Day and as part of its commitment to reducing the carbon footprint, Carelon is introducing an additional fleet of 30 electric vehicles for associates’ daily commute in Bengaluru. Carelon has also announced its commitment to have 25% of its vehicles to be electric vehicles by 2025. Carelon has already onboarded 28 electric vehicles in Hyderabad and Gurugram. This initiative will also encourage employees who use personal transport to opt for electric vehicles.

“At Carelon Global Solutions, know that we can make an impact in our work environment and the environment we live,” said Mosur Saisekar, Chief Country Executive of Carelon Global Solutions. “By introducing electric vehicles for our associates’ daily commute, we are taking a significant step towards reducing our carbon footprint and promoting a cleaner, greener environment. This initiative aligns with our organization’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and helps make Carelon Global Solutions a great place to work where our associates and those we work with can make meaningful changes in the world around us.”